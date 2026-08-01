Can yoga help reduce stress? Hansaji explains why letting go of control may calm your mind

Deadlines, family responsibilities, financial worries and uncertainty can leave many people feeling mentally exhausted. In moments like these, the first instinct is often to try to fix everything at once. But in a recent Instagram video, yoga expert Hansaji Yogendra shares that the constant need to control every situation may be one of the reasons stress feels even heavier.

She believes yoga is not only about physical postures. It also teaches a way of thinking that can help people handle everyday challenges with a calmer mind. Instead of trying to control every outcome, she encourages people to focus on what is actually within their reach.

Why does the need for control create more stress? Hansaji says people often become anxious because they spend too much time worrying about situations they cannot change. Whether it is another person's behaviour, unexpected setbacks or uncertainty about the future, trying to control the uncontrollable can leave the mind feeling restless.

"The more we try to control the uncontrollable, the more restless the mind becomes," she says.

She explains that accepting the limits of our control does not mean giving up. It simply means using your energy in a way that is more helpful and productive.

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What does yoga encourage you to focus on? According to Hansaji, yoga gently shifts your attention away from external events and towards your own actions and mindset.

"Yoga reminds us to shift our attention towards what is truly in our hands, our thoughts, our actions, our attitude, and our response," she says.

She believes this change in perspective can make a noticeable difference during stressful situations. While you may not be able to change every circumstance, you can choose how you respond to it.

This approach also encourages greater self-awareness. Instead of reacting immediately, you learn to pause, observe your thoughts and make more thoughtful decisions.

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How can changing one question make a difference? Hansaji says one simple change in thinking can help reduce mental pressure.

Instead of asking, "Why is this happening to me?" she encourages people to ask, "What is the best response I can give?" This shift moves your attention from frustration to action. Rather than getting caught in circumstances beyond your control, you begin looking for practical ways to move forward.

She believes this habit helps the mind become lighter, calmer and stronger over time because your energy is no longer spent on questions that have no immediate answers.