Love chilli chicken? Try this smoky Chilli Chipotle Chicken with a Mexican-inspired twist
Make your weekend spicy with this chilli chicken recipe with a bold, creamy Mexican-twist.
If you are wondering what special dish to make this weekend, try dabbling in Mexican cuisine, which is beloved worldwide and widely known for its bold, smoky and spicy flavours.
However, worry not, as you do not have to venture too far beyond your comfort zone or try something entirely unfamiliar, which may be tough to recreate as a home cook. The dish we are about to share is reassuringly familiar.
Chef Shamsul Wahid, group executive chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd shared with us a recipe inspired by classic chilli chicken but with a Mexican twist.
ALSO READ: Love coastal cuisine? Recreate this chef-recommended traditional Kerala fish curry recipe at home
The chef described how the dish offers something new while retaining familiar flavours: "Chilli Chipotle Chicken features crisp fried chicken tossed with colourful peppers in a creamy, smoky chipotle sauce. Finished with jalapeños and crisp pastry strips, it brings a Mexican-inspired twist to the familiar comfort of chilli chicken.”
Here's the recipe:
Ingredients
1 portion
- Fried chicken - 180 g
- Oil - 30 ml
- Garlic, peeled and chopped - 10 g
- Red onion - 20 g
- Green capsicum - 10 g
- Red capsicum - 10 g
- Yellow capsicum - 10 g
- Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce - 10 g
- Fresh cream - 25 ml
- Sugar - 4 g
- Seasoning of choice - 2 g
- Samosa patti - 10 g
- Jalapeño chilli - 10 g
Method
- Cut the samosa patti into thin strips and fry until crisp and golden. Drain well and keep aside.
- Heat the oil in a wok or pan. Add the chopped garlic and sauté briefly until fragrant.
- Add the red onion and toss over high heat.
- Add the green, red and yellow capsicums and stir-fry, keeping them slightly crisp.
- Add the chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and mix well.
- Pour in the fresh cream, followed by the sugar and seasoning. Stir until the sauce is smooth and evenly combined.
- Add the fried chicken and toss over high heat until every piece is well coated with the chipotle sauce.
- Add the jalapeño chilli and toss lightly.
- Transfer to a serving dish and finish with the crisp samosa patti strips. Serve immediately.
Chef’s notes:
- Keep the flame high while tossing the vegetables so they retain their colour and crunch.
- The chipotle peppers bring a deep smokiness and gentle heat, while the cream balances the sauce with richness.
- Add the crisp pastry strips only before serving so they do not lose their texture.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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