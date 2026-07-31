Love chilli chicken? Try this smoky Chilli Chipotle Chicken with a Mexican-inspired twist

If you are wondering what special dish to make this weekend, try dabbling in Mexican cuisine, which is beloved worldwide and widely known for its bold, smoky and spicy flavours.

However, worry not, as you do not have to venture too far beyond your comfort zone or try something entirely unfamiliar, which may be tough to recreate as a home cook. The dish we are about to share is reassuringly familiar.



Chef Shamsul Wahid, group executive chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd shared with us a recipe inspired by classic chilli chicken but with a Mexican twist.

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The chef described how the dish offers something new while retaining familiar flavours: "Chilli Chipotle Chicken features crisp fried chicken tossed with colourful peppers in a creamy, smoky chipotle sauce. Finished with jalapeños and crisp pastry strips, it brings a Mexican-inspired twist to the familiar comfort of chilli chicken.”

Here's the recipe: