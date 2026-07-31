Child not responding to their name? Paediatrician shares 7 developmental signs parents should know before age 2

A child's development unfolds step by step, encompassing several areas, from language and communication to movement and social interaction. Parents may have several worries, such as whether their child responds to their name or is developing speech as expected.



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When certain behavioural patterns appear repeatedly, or some signs linger for a long time, then it becomes critical to observe them closely and seek professional help.

Let's break down the major developmental milestones with the help of a specialist and understand how parents can determine whether their child is on the right developmental track as they approach the age of two.

Dr Ankit Desai, paediatric anaesthetist and founder and director of Children's Anaesthesia Services, shares with HT Lifestyle the main developmental signs parents should observe before their child turns two.

While every child develops at their own pace, a delay in one area may not necessarily signal a developmental concern.

Emphasising this point, the doctor elaborated, “The early years of a child’s life are quite extraordinary. During this time, a child’s brain develops a lot more rapidly than at almost any other stage of life and forms millions of neural connections every second. Yet, during this time, parents usually focus on some obvious milestones like ‘first words’ or 'first steps'; early development is often revealed through subtler behaviours that emerge long before a formal concern is raised.”