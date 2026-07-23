Are family dinners becoming silent? Therapist shares 4 ways parents can start conversations with children

After a long day, the family settles at the dinner table. Each member has had a different day, whether at school, work, running errands or attending events. But instead of feeling like a walk in the park, where you enjoy the comfort of ending the day with your loved ones nearby and have someone to vent to, dinner feels eerily silent.



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The scraping of cutlery against plates, audio from random reels playing while scrolling and the ping of phone notifications are the only sounds as the gap between children and parents at times feels too deep to cross.

Parents may eventually ask, ‘How was school?’ only to receive a perfunctory one-word response. The lull of the conversation continues. Everyone is present physically but massively emotionally disconnected.

Family dinners may be becoming quieter, but they are still salvageable. All you need is a better entry point into the conversation.

We asked Archana Singhal, counsellor and family therapist and founder of Mindwell Counsel, on why family dinners are becoming awkward, and what can be done to increase bonding.