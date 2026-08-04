Brownish vomit? Gastroenterologist Dr Rajdeep More reveals why it can be a medical emergency
Learn from an expert what the colour and appearance of your vomit tells you about your GI health!
Vomit is typically associated with acidity, food poisoning or some kind of stomach infection. But did you know that the colour and appearance of vomit may point to a more serious underlying health problem?
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Dr Rajdeep More, consultant hepatologist and gastroenterologist at Gastrocure Endoscopy Centre and Liver Care Clinic, Thane, explained what the colour and appearance of vomit may indicate, why it is considered a medical emergency and when the patient may require ICU admission.
What does brownish vomit mean?
Dark coloured vomit should not be mistaken for a digestion-related problem. The expert described that dark-coloured vomit may indicate bleeding in the upper GI tract, which comprises the food pipe (oesophagus), stomach and small intestine.
Dr More further elaborated what this symptom may mean and when ICU admission becomes urgent: "Significant upper GI bleeding typically presents as vomiting that is coffee-ground coloured, brownish, or reddish. This is a medical emergency. The patient needs ICU admission and an urgent upper GI endoscopy, during which doctors can control the bleeding by injecting adrenaline into an ulcer or banding bleeding veins in the oesophagus.”
Why does upper GI bleeding happen?
According to the gastroenterologist, bleeding in the upper GI tract may have several causes. Dr More listed the most common ones: "The most common are peptic ulcers, which are open sores on the stomach or small intestinal lining; severe gastritis, or significant inflammation of the stomach; and oesophageal varices, which are enlarged veins in the food pipe most often seen in people with liver disease.”
This is why brownish, reddish or coffee-ground-like vomit should not be dismissed. Since it indicates a serious condition, medical attention must be sought immediately, instead of waiting for the symptom to subside on its own or by self-treating with home remedies or over-the-counter medicines. Timely evaluation and an urgent endoscopy can help doctors identify the root cause of the problem and control the bleeding.
More about the expert: Dr Rajdeep More has more than 12 years of experience.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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