Brownish vomit? Gastroenterologist Dr Rajdeep More reveals why it can be a medical emergency

Dr More further elaborated what this symptom may mean and when ICU admission becomes urgent: "Significant upper GI bleeding typically presents as vomiting that is coffee-ground coloured, brownish, or reddish. This is a medical emergency. The patient needs ICU admission and an urgent upper GI endoscopy, during which doctors can control the bleeding by injecting adrenaline into an ulcer or banding bleeding veins in the oesophagus.”

Dark coloured vomit should not be mistaken for a digestion-related problem. The expert described that dark-coloured vomit may indicate bleeding in the upper GI tract, which comprises the food pipe (oesophagus), stomach and small intestine.

Dr Rajdeep More , consultant hepatologist and gastroenterologist at Gastrocure Endoscopy Centre and Liver Care Clinic, Thane, explained what the colour and appearance of vomit may indicate, why it is considered a medical emergency and when the patient may require ICU admission.

Vomit is typically associated with acidity, food poisoning or some kind of stomach infection. But did you know that the colour and appearance of vomit may point to a more serious underlying health problem? ALSO READ: Unexplained nausea and vomiting? Neurologist reveals warning signs when it may be a medical emergency

Why does upper GI bleeding happen? According to the gastroenterologist, bleeding in the upper GI tract may have several causes. Dr More listed the most common ones: "The most common are peptic ulcers, which are open sores on the stomach or small intestinal lining; severe gastritis, or significant inflammation of the stomach; and oesophageal varices, which are enlarged veins in the food pipe most often seen in people with liver disease.”

This is why brownish, reddish or coffee-ground-like vomit should not be dismissed. Since it indicates a serious condition, medical attention must be sought immediately, instead of waiting for the symptom to subside on its own or by self-treating with home remedies or over-the-counter medicines. Timely evaluation and an urgent endoscopy can help doctors identify the root cause of the problem and control the bleeding.

More about the expert: Dr Rajdeep More has more than 12 years of experience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.