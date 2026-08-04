Think you're too young to get cancer? Oncologist Dr Ankur Varshney explains why the disease is rising in younger adults

Cancer was once considered largely a disease of older adults, but that is rapidly changing. Today, more people in their 20s, 30s and 40s are being diagnosed with cancers once associated with later life. While genetics remain a factor, lifestyle and environmental influences are increasingly driving this trend. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 40% of cancers are linked to preventable risk factors, highlighting the importance of healthy habits, greater awareness, and timely screening for early detection.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney – senior consultant, medical oncology at Medanta Hospital, Noida – explains, “We are seeing more young patients walk into oncology clinics than we did a decade ago. While improved awareness and diagnostics explain part of this increase, unhealthy lifestyle habits are also playing a significant role. Cancer is no longer something that only older adults need to worry about.”

Cancers rising among younger adults Although cancer remains more common in older adults, doctors are seeing a noticeable rise in certain cancers among younger people. Breast, colorectal and oral cancers are among the most frequently diagnosed, while thyroid, cervical, testicular cancers, and blood cancers such as lymphoma and leukemia are also increasingly being detected in this age group.

Dr Varshney highlights, “The pattern of cancer is changing, with more younger adults being diagnosed with colorectal, breast and oral cancers. Lifestyle choices and delayed diagnosis are contributing factors, making it important not to ignore persistent symptoms at any age.”