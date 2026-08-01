Can you get lung cancer if you don't smoke? Oncologist Dr Ankur Varshney explains why even non-smokers are at risk

As the world marks World Lung Cancer Day on August 1, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney – Senior Consultant, Medical Oncologist at Medanta Hospital, Noida – who stresses that early diagnosis and timely treatment can actually save lives. He highlights, “One of the biggest misconceptions about lung cancer is that it only affects smokers. While tobacco remains the leading risk factor, we are increasingly treating patients who have never smoked. Early diagnosis can dramatically improve treatment outcomes, making awareness our strongest tool.”

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, with around 2.5 million new cases and nearly 1.8 million deaths recorded each year. While smoking continues to be its biggest risk factor, doctors are increasingly diagnosing the disease in people who have never smoked, highlighting the importance of recognising warning signs early rather than relying on outdated assumptions.

Non-smokers are not safe from lung cancer Dr Varshney points out that although cigarette smoking remains the single most significant contributor, it is no longer the only factor associated with lung cancer.

He explains, “Long-term exposure to polluted air, second-hand smoke, harmful workplace chemicals, radon gas, and even smoke generated in poorly ventilated kitchens can increase the risk. In addition, certain genetic changes may make some individuals more susceptible to developing the disease despite having no smoking history.”

This changing disease pattern is a reminder that anyone with persistent respiratory symptoms should take them seriously rather than assuming lung cancer is impossible simply because they have never smoked.

Stop ignoring these symptoms! Lung cancer rarely announces itself dramatically in its early stages. Instead, as stated by Dr Varshney, it often begins with symptoms that resemble common respiratory illnesses, causing many people to delay medical evaluation.

He outlines the following warning signs that should not be ignored: