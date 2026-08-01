Glass skin, slugging or skin cycling? Surgeon Dr Ashok Patel reveals which skincare trends actually work for Indian skin

Social media has made skincare trends more accessible than ever, with routines like glass skin, skin cycling and slugging dominating beauty conversations. While many of these trends originated abroad, particularly in South Korea and the US, not all of them are designed with Indian skin in mind.

Explaining what works and what doesn't, Dr Ashok Patel, Aesthetic Surgeon and Founder, Brilliance Cosmocare, shares with HT Lifestyle his take on the most talked-about skincare trends. (Also read: Want glowing, resilient skin? Dermatologist Dr Sandeep Arora says don't depend on Vitamin C alone )

Glass skin: Worth following with a caveat "Glass skin has its roots in South Korea, all luminous, poreless-looking perfection. Skin cycling caught on an ocean away, in the US, as the internet's answer to overdoing actives. Both look wonderful on a camera roll, but neither trend was really built with Indian skin in mind, and how they actually hold up here is still an open question," says Dr Patel.

He explains that the concept behind glass skin is rooted in hydration and maintaining a healthy skin barrier. "The 'glass' look isn't from a single miracle serum. It's the visible result of skin that isn't inflamed, isn't dehydrated, and isn't being over-exfoliated into submission."

However, he cautions against chasing the trend through complicated multi-step routines. "Glass skin is closer to a byproduct of restraint than of accumulation. Fewer products, applied consistently, tend to get people there faster than a shelf full of them."

Skin cycling: Worth following Dr Patel believes skin cycling is one of the few viral skincare trends that genuinely aligns with dermatological advice. "Skin cycling is all about alternating nights of active ingredients, like retinoids or exfoliating acids, with nights of pure recovery. It lets skin repair itself between actives instead of being hit every single night."

That said, he notes that people shouldn't follow rigid schedules if their skin needs something different. “The schedule is a starting point, not a rulebook.”