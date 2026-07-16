Want glowing, resilient skin? Dermatologist Dr Sandeep Arora says don't depend on Vitamin C alone

For years, Vitamin C has been considered the gold standard antioxidant in dermatology, thanks to its ability to brighten the skin, support collagen production and protect against environmental damage. However, advances in skin science are shifting the focus from relying on a single ingredient to combining multiple antioxidants and barrier-repair ingredients for more comprehensive skin protection. (Also read: Who should take GLP-1 for weight loss? Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra explains benefits, side effects and precautions ) Dr Sandeep Arora encourages a shift from single antioxidant reliance to combination-based skincare. (Pexels) Is Vitamin C enough for healthy skin? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Arora, Senior Consultant - Dermatology, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi, explained why modern skincare is moving towards combination-based formulations that not only protect the skin from environmental damage but also strengthen its natural barrier. “Every day, the skin is exposed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, pollution, stress, smoking and poor lifestyle habits. These factors generate free radicals that cause oxidative stress, accelerating skin ageing, pigmentation, inflammation and collagen breakdown. Antioxidants help neutralise these harmful molecules and strengthen the skin’s natural defence system,” said Dr Arora. He added, “Additionally, the skin follows its own circadian rhythm, with protective functions being more active during the day and repair and regeneration processes peaking at night.”

Dr Arora highlights benefits of modern combination-based skincare. (Freepik)

The new generation of antioxidants According to Dr Arora, skincare is evolving beyond Vitamin C alone, with newer ingredients offering complementary benefits. “Among the newer antioxidants gaining attention is Gallic Acid, a plant-derived compound that neutralises free radicals while helping reduce irritation and improve skin brightness,” he said. He further explained, “When paired with Vitamin E, which reinforces the skin’s antioxidant defence without causing irritation, studies have shown up to twice the antioxidant efficacy compared to Vitamin C alone, demonstrating the benefits of combination-based formulations.” Dr Arora also highlighted the growing popularity of niacinamide. “Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) has become a dermatology favourite because of its multiple benefits. It helps minimise the appearance of pores, improves skin radiance, strengthens the skin barrier and reduces inflammation, making it suitable for a wide range of skin types,” he said.

Dr. Arora highlights that antioxidants alone are insufficient for healthy skin. (Pexel)