Who should take GLP-1 for weight loss? Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra explains benefits, side effects and precautions
Curious about GLP-1 for weight loss? Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra explains how it works, who should take it, common side effects and key precautions.
GLP-1 medications have become increasingly popular for weight loss, but they're not a magic fix. Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra, in his July 16 Instagram post, explained who these medicines are meant for, who should avoid them, their common side effects, and why lifestyle changes remain essential. (Also read: How many hours should you work? Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar says 55+ hour weeks raise risk of stroke and heart disease )
What is GLP-1 and how does it work
According to Dr Alok Chopra, "GLP-1 medicines help control blood sugar and reduce appetite. They slow down how quickly food leaves your stomach, helping you feel fuller for longer and eat less naturally."
He explained that these medications signal fullness to the brain, slow stomach emptying and help regulate blood sugar levels. However, he stressed that "GLP-1 is a tool, not a magic solution. Long-term success depends on the habits you build along the way."
Who is GLP-1 meant for
Dr Chopra said GLP-1 medications are generally recommended for people with:
- Obesity (BMI over 30 kg/m²)
- Overweight (BMI of 27 kg/m² or higher) with health conditions such as:
- Type 2 diabetes
- PCOS
- Fatty liver disease
- Sleep apnoea
- High blood pressure
He added that “GLP-1 should be taken only after a complete medical evaluation and on the advice of a doctor, particularly for those who struggle to lose weight despite healthy eating and regular exercise.”
Who should avoid GLP-1 medications
Dr Chopra cautioned that GLP-1 medications are not recommended for:
- Pregnant or breastfeeding women
- People with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia type 2 (MEN2)
- Those with a previous episode of pancreatitis
- People with gastroparesis or conditions that delay stomach emptying
What should you do while taking GLP-1
To maximise results and minimise side effects, Dr Chopra advised:
- Prioritise protein to preserve muscle during weight loss.
- Stay hydrated by drinking enough water.
- Include strength training to maintain muscle mass and support metabolism.
- Eat slowly, choosing smaller meals that are easier to digest.
Common side effects of GLP-1
According to Dr Chopra, some of the most common side effects include:
- Nausea, which usually settles within the first few weeks.
- Constipation, which can improve with adequate hydration and fibre intake.
- Bloating, often reduced by eating smaller, slower meals.
- Reduced appetite, making it important to focus on nutrient-dense, protein-rich foods.
Will the weight come back after stopping GLP-1
Dr Chopra said the answer depends largely on lifestyle habits. "Yes, if healthy habits don't stay with you. GLP-1 helps reduce appetite while you're taking it. Lasting results come from the habits you build alongside the medication."
He concluded with a reminder that "You should rewire your goals from losing weight to building a healthy, happy body."
About Dr Alok Chopra
Dr Alok Chopra is a renowned Cardiologist in Delhi with extensive experience of 40 years. He completed his MBBS and post-graduation from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. He is also a member of the Royal College of Physicians, London. After completing his residency at GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi, he served there as a lecturer for the Department of Cardiology at Royal Postgraduate Medical School, Hammersmith Hospital, London. Dr. Chopra specialises in diseases of the heart and circulatory system.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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