Who should take GLP-1 for weight loss? Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra explains benefits, side effects and precautions

He added that “GLP-1 should be taken only after a complete medical evaluation and on the advice of a doctor, particularly for those who struggle to lose weight despite healthy eating and regular exercise.”

Dr Chopra said GLP-1 medications are generally recommended for people with:

He explained that these medications signal fullness to the brain, slow stomach emptying and help regulate blood sugar levels. However, he stressed that "GLP-1 is a tool, not a magic solution. Long-term success depends on the habits you build along the way."

According to Dr Alok Chopra, "GLP-1 medicines help control blood sugar and reduce appetite. They slow down how quickly food leaves your stomach, helping you feel fuller for longer and eat less naturally."

GLP-1 medications have become increasingly popular for weight loss, but they're not a magic fix. Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra, in his July 16 Instagram post, explained who these medicines are meant for, who should avoid them, their common side effects, and why lifestyle changes remain essential. (Also read: How many hours should you work? Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar says 55+ hour weeks raise risk of stroke and heart disease )

Who should avoid GLP-1 medications Dr Chopra cautioned that GLP-1 medications are not recommended for:

Pregnant or breastfeeding women

People with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia type 2 (MEN2)

Those with a previous episode of pancreatitis

People with gastroparesis or conditions that delay stomach emptying What should you do while taking GLP-1 To maximise results and minimise side effects, Dr Chopra advised:

Prioritise protein to preserve muscle during weight loss.

Stay hydrated by drinking enough water.

Include strength training to maintain muscle mass and support metabolism.

Eat slowly, choosing smaller meals that are easier to digest. Common side effects of GLP-1 According to Dr Chopra, some of the most common side effects include:

Nausea, which usually settles within the first few weeks.

Constipation, which can improve with adequate hydration and fibre intake.

Bloating, often reduced by eating smaller, slower meals.

Reduced appetite, making it important to focus on nutrient-dense, protein-rich foods. Will the weight come back after stopping GLP-1 Dr Chopra said the answer depends largely on lifestyle habits. "Yes, if healthy habits don't stay with you. GLP-1 helps reduce appetite while you're taking it. Lasting results come from the habits you build alongside the medication."

He concluded with a reminder that "You should rewire your goals from losing weight to building a healthy, happy body."

About Dr Alok Chopra Dr Alok Chopra is a renowned Cardiologist in Delhi with extensive experience of 40 years. He completed his MBBS and post-graduation from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. He is also a member of the Royal College of Physicians, London. After completing his residency at GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi, he served there as a lecturer for the Department of Cardiology at Royal Postgraduate Medical School, Hammersmith Hospital, London. Dr. Chopra specialises in diseases of the heart and circulatory system.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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