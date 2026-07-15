Is there any link between asthma and heart health? Cardiologist Dr Anshul Kumar Jain explains

Asthma is widely recognised as a chronic respiratory condition that affects the airways, making breathing difficult. Asthma can affect cardiac health over time. (Pexel)

However, according to cardiologist Dr Anshul Kumar Jain, emerging evidence suggests that its impact may extend beyond the lungs.

Also Read | Did you know about knock knees in children? Dr Somesh Virmani shares causes, symptoms, and treatment

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jain stated, “Studies indicate that people with asthma, particularly those with poorly controlled disease, may have a slightly higher risk of developing cardiovascular conditions. Understanding this connection is essential for managing both respiratory and overall health.”

He went on to explain the link between asthma and cardiac health, highlighted who is at greater risk, and shared the ways to protect respiratory and cardiac health. They are elaborated as follows.

Can asthma affect the heart? As per Dr Jain, the answer is a clear “Yes.”

“While asthma does not directly cause heart disease, chronic airway inflammation associated with asthma may contribute to inflammation throughout the body, including the blood vessels,” shared the cardiologist.

“Over time, persistent inflammation can increase the risk of cardiovascular problems. Additionally, severe asthma attacks can temporarily reduce oxygen levels in the blood, placing extra strain on the heart, especially in individuals with pre-existing cardiac conditions,” he added.