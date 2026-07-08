Why asthma worsens during monsoon: Pulmonologist Dr Loveleen Mangla shares 10 precautions every patient should follow

Monsoon may bring relief from the summer heat, but for people with asthma, it can also trigger flare-ups. Increased humidity, mould growth and viral infections can make breathing more difficult. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Loveleen Mangla, Sr. Consultant & HOD Unit (2) – Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Metro Hospital Faridabad NCR, explains why asthma often worsens during the rainy season and shares essential precautions to stay safe. (Also read: 49-year-old cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj shares heart-healthy habits he swears by: 'Walk for 10 minutes after dinner' ) During the monsoon, viral infections can trigger asthma attacks. I (Pexel)

Why does asthma worsen during the monsoon According to Dr Loveleen Mangla, "Asthma is a chronic lung condition that requires regular medication. Increased humidity can lead to airway inflammation and bronchoconstriction, making it harder for people with asthma to breathe."

He explains that "High moisture levels create an ideal environment for mould and dust mites, which are common asthma triggers. Humidity can also increase mucus production and sweating, while symptoms such as coughing and wheezing often become worse in humid conditions."

Dr Mangla further adds, “During the rainy season, cold breezes and damp weather can trigger asthma attacks. While this weather may be normal for healthy individuals, bronchial asthma patients, especially those already experiencing an exacerbation, may develop severe symptoms such as cough, breathlessness, wheezing and even fever.”