49-year-old cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj shares heart-healthy habits he swears by: 'Walk for 10 minutes after dinner'

He also emphasises the importance of strength training , writing, "Muscle is one of the best forms of metabolic medicine." Another habit he never skips is getting "Morning sunlight before your morning coffee," highlighting the role of natural light in supporting the body's circadian rhythm.

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj believes heart health is built through small, consistent actions rather than quick fixes. Among his simplest recommendations is to "Walk for 10 minutes after dinner," a habit that can support blood sugar control and digestion.

Heart disease is increasingly affecting people across age groups. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a 49-year-old board-certified interventional cardiologist and longevity medicine physician, shared the lifestyle practices he personally follows to protect his heart and reduce his long-term cardiovascular risk in an Instagram post on July 2. From exercise and nutrition to sleep and stress management, here are the heart-healthy habits he swears by. (Also read: What is autoimmune gastritis? The rare disease anti-ageing millionaire Bryan Johnson says is 'eating' his stomach )

Focus on nutrition, not just the weighing scale According to Dr Bhojraj, overall metabolic health matters more than the number on the scale. "Your waist size tells me more than your weight," he said, pointing to abdominal fat as a better indicator of cardiovascular risk.

When it comes to diet, he advises people not to avoid healthy fats unnecessarily. "Don't fear healthy fats. Fear ultra-processed food," he wrote. He also recommends eating nutrient-dense meals, adding, “Eat enough protein and fiber.”

Dr Bhojraj also encourages investing in good-quality nutrition instead of waiting until illness develops. "Spend money on quality food before you spend it on meds," he said.

Stress and relationships matter too Beyond diet and exercise, Dr Bhojraj highlighted the importance of emotional well-being. "If you're always stressed, your heart knows before you do," he wrote, stressing that chronic stress can silently affect cardiovascular health.

He also underscored the role of social connections, saying, "Your relationships are as important as your treadmill," suggesting that meaningful relationships are just as essential for long-term health as physical activity.