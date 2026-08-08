Yash Raj Films to enter horror genre with Varun Dhawan-starrer, Rocket Boys' Abhay Pannu to direct YRF's first horror

As the horror genre takes off in Indian cinema, Yash Raj Films, one of the biggest and oldest production houses in India, is reportedly making a foray into it as well. According to sources, the film stars Varun Dhawan, who has previously dabbled in horror with the Maddock horror-comedy, Bhediya. Varun Dhawan will headline Yash Raj Films' first horror film.

About Yash Raj Films' first horror film A source close to the project says, “Varun has come on board as the lead for YRF’s first horror film. Yash Raj Films (YRF) is entering the horror genre for the first time.” This is the actor's first collaboration with YRF since the 2018 slice-of-life drama Sui Dhaaga, which also starred Anushka Sharma.

The film is being backed by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, who produced the production house's biggest recent success - Saiyaara. Directing the project will be Abhay Pannu, best known for SonyLIV's acclaimed web series Rocket Boys. Pannu has also written the screenplay. The project is scheduled to go on floors later this year. The film marks Abhay Pannu's theatrical directorial debut after earning acclaim for Rocket Boys.

“YRF have made films across almost every genre except horror. Come 2027, and the banner will finally step into this genre,” the source adds, indicating that the film is targeting a 2027 release. Further details, including the film's title and the rest of the star cast, have not yet been announced.

Yash Raj Films, founded by the late Yash Chopra, made a name for itself with acclaimed dramas such as Kabhi Kabhie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, and Mashaal in the 1970s and 80s. After Aditya Chopra, Yash's son, joined the company, YRF pivoted toward romance, producing blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Mohabbatein. With Dhoom in 2004, Yash Raj debuted in the action genre, a move they carried forward with their successful YRF Spy Universe, a franchise of interconnected spy thrillers that grossed over ₹3000 crore worldwide.