Vishwanath and Sons: Mamitha Baiju falls head over heels in love with Suriya in Venky Atluri's family entertainer. Watch

The trailer begins with Suriya, who is introduced as the titular Sanjay Vishwanath. He is a pistol-shooting champion in his 40s, now planning a proper comeback. Everything goes well in his life until he discovers that his son needs a bone marrow transplant. He searches for suitable donor and even travels abroad for the same. It is here when he chances upon a free-spirited young woman in her 20s named Maddy (Mamitha).

Vishwanath and Sons trailer: The official trailer of Suriya's next after the big success of Karuppu , Vishwanath and Sons , is here! On Friday, the makers unveiled the trailer that gave fans a sneak peek into the world of the film, which is an age-gap romance between Suriya and Mamitha Baiju 's characters, rolled into a heartfelt family entertainer.

In the beginning, Sanjay becomes a mentor figure to her and tells her to ‘stay within her limits’, but soon she falls head over heels in love with him. The trailer also shows her confessing her feelings for him, but love is complicated in a scenario he finds himself in. How will Sanjay and Maddy's fate turn out after this is what makes the rest of the film. Raveena Tandon also makes her presence in the trailer, possibly playing his estranged wife.

Jyotika's mention in trailer! However, it was the mention of Jyotika in the trailer that got the most reactions from fans in the comments. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios. The film features music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Navin Nooli and production design by Banglan.

Jyotika is Suriya's wife and a well known actor who has also acted in Bollywood films and shows. Suriya and Jyotika met while working together in the 1999 Tamil film Poovellam Kettuppar, and they began dating. They married on September 11, 2006, in Chennai after receiving approval from their families and career stability. Their daughter, Diya, was born in 2007, and their son, Dev, was born in 2010. While Suriya was consistent in his work, Jyotika worked on and off in films through the years.

Vishwanath and Sons will release in theatres on August 14.