Keerthy Suresh has ‘chinna correction’ to claim of her dancing in Nani's The Paradise due to no ‘substantial roles’
An Instagram-user claimed that Keerthy Suresh had no good roles and was resorting to dancing in films. Here's how she replied.
Actor Keerthy Suresh had a hilarious comeback to an Instagram-user making claims about her career. Instead of taking the claims of her lack of ‘substantial roles’ seriously, she had a funny reply. The Instagrammer had also commented on unsubstantiated rumours that Keerthy was dancing in a special number in Nani’s upcoming film, The Paradise, calling him a Kannada actor.
Keerthy Suresh’s ‘chinna correction’ to rumours
In a video on Frontvoods TV, a woman criticised Keerthy for taking up a dance number in The Paradise due to a lack of substantial roles. She spoke about how she perceived the actor’s career after rumours suggested that she would feature in a special number in Nani’s upcoming film. The Instagrammer also incorrectly identified the film as Kannada instead of Telugu.
Instead of addressing the rumours spoken about in the video, Keerthy had a hilarious comeback. She commented in Tamil, “Vera level ponga! Chinna correction. Nani nadippathu Telugu. Kannada alla. (It's on another level! Just a small correction: Nani is acting in a Telugu film, not a Kannada one).” Fans thought her comeback was hilarious, leaving laughter and fire emojis under it.
About The Paradise
Nani and Keerthy are close friends and have worked together twice. Their film Nenu Local (2017) was a commercial success. Their second film, Dasara (2023) was received well too. Nani is now working with Dasara director Srikanth Odela on The Paradise.
The film’s teaser was released on Thursday and did not hint at Keerthy’s involvement. The cast list includes Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Eeshwari Rao, and others. After two postponements, The Paradise will be released in theatres on September 24.
Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming work
Keerthy has Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy lined up for release. The filmmaker’s 10th film also stars Rishikanth and Sanath, with music composed by Ilaiyaraaja. It will be released in theatres on September 25 in a clash with The Paradise. This is Subbaraj’s next film after the 2025 Suriya and Pooja Hegde-starrer Retro. Expectations are high for it.
In Telugu, Keerthy will soon star in Rowdy Janardhana. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the film also stars Vijay Deverakonda. The film was initially scheduled for release in December. It remains to be seen if it’ll be released on time. She is also starring in Anil Ravipudi’s yet-to-be-titled film with Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram and Krithi Shetty. She also has films like Sathyavan Savithiri, Akka, and Raftaar in her lineup.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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