Rashmika Mandanna proves she is the biggest supporter of Vijay Deverakonda, gushes over Rowdy Janardhana first look

Vijay Deverakonda shared the first look and title announcement video from his next film, titled Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. It showed a shirtless Vijay swathed in blood and looking unrecognisable. Now, Rashmika Mandanna has shared the first glimpse and hyped up the visuals. She wished the entire team all the luck with the film. (Also read: Rowdy Janardhana first look and title glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda looks unrecognisable in lungi, sheds Telangana twang) Rashmika Mandanna showered praise on Vijay Deverakonda and the first look of his next, Rowdy Janardhana.

Rashmika hypes up Vijay for Rowdy Janardhana

Rashmika took to her Instagram Stories and shared the first look glimpse video. In the caption, she wrote, “You rowdy fellow!!! Such mental stuff this isss! What visuals! What music! Such vibe! What an actor! (fire emoticons) @storytellerkola @TheDeverakonda You boys are crazy and I love it! @keerthysureshofficial all the bestest for this one you cutie!”

Rashmika via Instagram Stories.

She also posted the first look announcement on her X account, and wrote in the caption, “Let’s go! Lets go! Let’s goooo!! @TheDeverakonda.”

About Rashmika and Vijay

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October this year. While the couple made no announcement or shared pictures, Vijay’s team confirmed to HT that the couple was engaged. His team also confirmed that they will tie the knot in February 2026. The actors have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

Vijay and Rashmika have often been spotted spending time together. In August, they led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York. They also attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders. Several eagle-eyed fans have often noticed the actors sharing vacation pictures from the same locations. This added fuel to the rumours that they are in a relationship but don't want to make it public. In 2024, they confirmed that they were not single but declined to name their partners.

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in The Girlfriend. Vijay's last release was Kingdom. Both films are available to watch on Netflix.