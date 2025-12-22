Rowdy Janardhana first look and title glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda looks unrecognisable in lungi, sheds Telangana twang

Rowdy Janardhana first look and title glimpse: The first look and title announcement video of Vijay Deverakonda from his next film with Ravi Kiran Kola was screened for fans on Monday evening before being officially unveiled online. The film, titled Rowdy Janardhana, shows Vijay swathed in blood and looking unrecognisable. Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular Rowdy Janardhana in the Ravi Kiran Kola film.

Vijay Deverakonda’s first look in Rowdy Janardhana

Vijay’s first look from Rowdy Janardhana shows him with thick hair and a moustache, shirtless and dressed in a dark lungi with a machete in his hand.

The video shows him hacking through men for standing up against him before he says, “Kalingapatnam lo intikokka l***akoduku nenu rowdy ni ani chepuku tirugutunnadu. Kaani inti peru ne rowdy ga marchukunnodu okkade unnadu (Every son of a b***h in Kalingapatnam goes around calling himself a rowdy. But there’s only one who changed his surname to it).” The dialogue appears to be a reference to how he addresses his fans as ‘Rowdy’.

Vijay then reveals the film’s title and his character’s name as Rowdy Janardhana. Apart from a new look, the actor has also shed his trademark Telangana twang for a more rustic accent in the film. The film is slated for release December 2026.

Fans call it the ‘rowdy redemption’

Vijay’s fans who watched the unveiling in theatres and later online call Rowdy Janardhana his ‘rowdy redemption’. One fan posted a clip of the video after watching it in the theatre and wrote in all caps, “ROWDY REDEMPTION.” Another wrote, “PEAKED EHEY!” A hopeful fan wrote on X, “Here is our mass Hero #RowdyJanardhana. Hope it’s going to be a rowdy redemption.”

Vijay, who is shooting for his next film with Rahul Sankrityan, even sent a video message to his fans. Keeping a hand on his face to keep his look from that film under wraps, he told them how much he misses watching it with them. He also revealed that he requested producer Dil Raju to screen his first look for fans before showing it to the world.