Ekta Kapoor rents out property in Mumbai's Juhu for ₹1.5 lakh a month under a two-year lease

Ekta Ravi Kapoor, television producer and Balaji Telefilms joint managing director, has rented out a floor in her Mumbai property for ₹1.5 lakh per month under a two-year leave and licence agreement, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Ekta Ravi Kapoor, television producer and Balaji Telefilms joint managing director, has rented out a floor in her Mumbai property for ₹1.5 lakh per month under a two-year leave and licence agreement (Instagram/Ekta Kapoor)

The floor is located in Ekta House in Juhu, Mumbai. The four-storey building's leased unit comes with one car parking space, the documents showed.

According to the registered document, the leave and licence agreement is valid from March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2027, with a monthly licence fee of ₹1.5 lakh. The agreement was registered on July 28, 2026.

The tenant has provided postdated cheques for the entire term, the document showed.

This is not the first time Kapoor, daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra, has leased out a property in the building. In 2021, she rented another floor of the same property for ₹2.7 lakh per month under a 24-month leave-and-licence agreement, according to a media report. The deal, registered on September 3, 2021, carried a security deposit of ₹10 lakh and a 12-month lock-in period.

Ekta Kapoor could not be reached for a comment.

Jeetendra's family's real estate portfolio The Kapoor family has remained among Bollywood's most active participants in Mumbai's high-value real estate market.

In June 2025, Jeetendra Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor sold a 2,149 sq ft apartment in Omkar 1973, Worli, for ₹12.25 crore, translating to ₹57,003 per sq ft. The apartment included two car parking spaces.

A month earlier, in May 2025, Jeetendra Kapoor and his family completed the ₹855-crore sale of a 2.39-acre land parcel in Andheri to NTT Global Data Centres through family-owned firms Pantheon Buildcon Pvt Ltd and Tusshar Infra Developers Pvt Ltd. The transaction, registered on May 29, 2025, was the highest-value real estate deal by a Bollywood family that year. The property housed Balaji IT Park, comprising three buildings with a built-up area of around 4.9 lakh sq ft.

Also Read: Jeetendra Kapoor’s ₹855-crore deal tops Bollywood’s blockbuster property moves in 2025

Earlier, in 2021, Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, sold a plot in Pune to family-owned companies Tusshar Infradevelopers and Pantheon Buildcon for ₹20 crore. The agreement was signed on March 31, 2021, and registered on August 2, 2021, with stamp duty of ₹80 lakh paid on the transaction.

Jeetendra has long been regarded as one of Bollywood's most successful real estate investors. He recently recalled purchasing a bungalow in Mumbai's Pali Hill decades ago for ₹4.25 lakh from the late actor Bharat Bhushan. Media reports now estimate the property's value at around ₹450 crore. Following its redevelopment, Jeetendra said the bungalow's Burma teak wood alone fetched ₹11.5 lakh, nearly three times the original purchase price.

Also Read: Jeetendra's real estate investment playbook: From a ₹4.25-lakh Pali Hill bungalow to an ₹855-crore commercial deal