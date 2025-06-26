Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor sell Mumbai apartment for 12.25 crore after 855 crore Andheri land deal

After selling a land parcel in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹855 crore, veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his daughter Ekta Kapoor, founder of Balaji Telefilms Limited, have now sold an apartment in Worli for ₹12.25 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor sell Worli flat for ₹ 12.25 crore after ₹ 855 crore Andheri land deal (Photo for representational purposes only)(The Kapil Sharma Show)

The 2,149 sq ft apartment is located in the Omkar 1973 Worli project and was sold at a rate of ₹57,003 per sq ft (carpet area). The unit comes with two car parking spaces. The sale document was registered on June 8, 2025.

The apartment is part of Tower A of the Omkar 1973 Worli, Co-operative Housing Society Limited, the documents show.

Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor could not be reached for a comment.

Real estate experts said that the sale may be part of a broader strategy to consolidate real estate assets.

Jeetendra sells Andheri land parcel for ₹ 855 crore

In May, Jeetendra Kapoor, born Ravi Amarnath Kapoor, and his family sold a land parcel in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹855 crore to NTT Global Data Centers. The property was sold through two family-owned firms, Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited, as per property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The deal was registered on May 29, 2025, and involved the sale of two adjoining land parcels spread over 9,664.68 sq m (about 2.39 acres). The site currently houses Balaji IT Park and includes three buildings with a total built-up area of approximately 4.9 lakh sq ft, the documents showed.

NTT Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services, has bought the land parcel. The company offers a range of technology services such as cloud solutions, hosting, data management, cybersecurity, and application development, they showed.

The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹8.69 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000, the documents showed.

The sellers, Pantheon Buildcon and Tusshar Infra Developers, are companies owned by Jeetendra Kapoor and his family.

Earlier, Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Subhash Ghai, and Sonakshi Sinha, invested ₹56.1 crore in apartments across micro markets in the Mumbai real estate market between 2016 and 2021 and sold four flats in January 2025 for a total value of ₹122.42 crore.