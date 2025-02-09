Bollywood celebrities cash in on real estate boom, sell Mumbai apartments with 118% average appreciation

Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Subhash Ghai, and Sonakshi Sinha, invested ₹56.1 crore in apartments across micro markets in the Mumbai real estate market between 2016 and 2021 and sold four flats in January 2025 for a total value of ₹122.42 crore. Mumbai real estate update: Four Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and director Subhash Ghai, sold their Mumbai flats in 2025 for a total of over ₹ 122 crore. (PTI)

High-profile celebrities cashing in on their investments in the real estate market has sparked a debate about whether to invest in residential real estate or consider other assets such as commercial real estate, stocks, gold, and bonds.

4 Bollywood stars who sold their apartments in the Mumbai real estate market in 2025

1. Amitabh Bachchan

According to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards, Amitabh Bachchan sold his duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹83 crore in January 2025. He purchased the apartment for ₹31 crore in April 2021.

The documents show that the apartment, located on the 27th and 28th floors of a building named The Atlantis, is spread across 5,185 sq ft (RERA carpet) and has an additional terrace balcony area of over 4,400 sq ft. The agreement was registered on January 17.

2. Akshay Kumar

Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar was also in the news in January 2025 for selling his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for ₹4.25 crore. According to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards, on January 21, the actor bought the apartment for ₹2.38 crore in November 2017, reflecting a 78% appreciation in value.

3. Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha has also sold her Bandra apartment for ₹22.50 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. Sinha bought the property in March 2020 for ₹14 crore, marking a 61% appreciation in value.

4. Subhash Ghai

Bollywood director Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai sold an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹12.85 crore in the month of January, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

According to earlier documents accessed by Zapkey.com, the director purchased the apartment for ₹8.72 crore in August 2016.

Documents accessed by Square Yards showed that the director and his wife followed up the sale with the purchase of another apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for ₹24 crore. The 4300 sq ft apartment was purchased on February 3.

The sale and purchase price refers to the agreement value of the deal and does not factor in the taxes that the individual celebrities may have paid during the sale and purchase transactions.

Should you invest in a residential property in the Mumbai real estate market?

According to real estate experts, if we club the sale value of all the above transactions registered by Bollywood stars, there is a cumulative 118% value appreciation for the four deals after they have invested in them for up to nine years.

While the average appreciation is between 47% and 174%, experts say that individuals need to factor in the expenses related to taxation, recurring expenses while purchasing and selling, and ongoing expenses while remaining invested in it.

“There has been an average 60% increase in property prices in top cities between 2019-2024, making residential real estate one of the favoured asset classes for investors. Residential property prices have consistently demonstrated strong appreciation compared to the last decade, particularly in key localities of major cities," said Kanika Shori Gupta, co-founder and COO, Square Yards.

"Recent high-profile transactions by Bollywood celebrities illustrate a trend wherein property values have nearly doubled or more during their respective purchase and sale periods. That said, the price growth depends on multiple factors, including locational aspects, demand-supply dynamics, and intrinsic factors related to the upkeep of the project and the property’s overall maintenance, interior design, and desirability," Kanika added.

Here's what investors should consider before entering the property market

As high-profile celebrities cash in on their investments in the real estate market, here’s what potential investors should factor in before diving into the property market.

According to experts, the suitability of residential property investment depends on individual financial goals. Investing in key areas offers higher potential returns over the mid-to-long-term horizon but depends on other factors.

"Investors should account for key taxation aspects, such as GST of 5% on under-construction properties and stamp duty and registration charges. Regarding recurring expenses, one should consider property tax, tax on rental income (if applicable), maintenance costs, and other ongoing costs such as club memberships, depending on the project," Kanika added.

"Additionally, short-term and long-term capital gains tax incurred during the property sale should be factored in. If a property is sold after being held for more than 24 months, the profit is classified as long-term capital gains (LTCG) and taxed at 12.5% without indexation. However, individuals who acquired property before July 23, 2024, can opt for 20% LTCG with indexation benefits. All these factors should be considered when calculating net returns on investment. To maximize returns and ensure long-term profitability, investors should conduct thorough financial planning, considering both tax implications and recurring costs," Kanika added.

While some may prefer to invest in gold and the stock market rather than real estate, experts say decisions should be based on individual investors' risk-taking appetite, caution experts.