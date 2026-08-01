'On Aug 4, at 12 pm': Kejriwal plans march to PM's residence with '100 who don't fear jail' over E20 concerns

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi on August 4 at 12 pm to submit a petition demanding three key changes in Centre's E20 fuel policy. According to Kejriwal, the petition has been digitally signed by more than two lakh people. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal during the 'National Town Hall Against E20', at the Constitution Club, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (HT Photo/Vipin Kumar)

The announcement marks the latest move by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to escalate its campaign against the Centre's mandatory ethanol-blending policy. The party has been amplifying concerns raised by several vehicle owners, who allege that E20 petrol is damaging engines and reducing fuel efficiency.

A 100-member march to the PM's residence While addressing a townhall programme outside the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Saturday, Kejriwal revealed his bid to launch a march to the prime minister's residence in order to demand a more fair fuel policy.

“Earlier, I asked you to sign a petition addressed to the Prime Minister. More than 2,00,000 people have signed it online, and I have taken printouts of those signatures. On Tuesday, the 4th, at 12:00 PM, I will personally go to the Prime Minister's residence to hand over the petition,” he said in his address.

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The AAP leader further noted that he did not require a large crowd to accompany him in this endeavour and instead asked for 100 volunteers who are “not afraid of police batons”.

“There is no need for everyone to come along. I will take 100 people with me who are not afraid of police batons,” he said. “I will take 100 people with me who are not afraid of going to jail. Those who wish to join should write to me, tag me and send me a message. We will take 100 people with us, march toward the Prime Minister's residence, and then see what happens.”