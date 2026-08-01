Ram temple donation probe in final stage: Trust member

The investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has intensified, with a newly constituted probe team questioning people inside the temple premises, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Saturday. Das mentioned that worship and darshan at the Ram temple are continuing smoothly (AFP)

Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das said the inquiry into the alleged irregularities involving gold, silver and other offerings made by devotees has reached its final stage.

His statement comes days after the trust tightened surveillance over the collection and counting of donations by introducing enhanced transparency measures amid the ongoing probe.

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Reacting to an incident in Parliament in which a picture of Ram Lalla was allegedly placed on the floor, Mahant Das expressed strong objections, calling it an affront to religious sentiments.

He appealed to Members of Parliament to respect religious faith and the image of Lord Ram.

Additionally, Das mentioned that worship and darshan at the Ram temple are continuing smoothly, with daily aarti and rituals being performed in accordance with the Vaishnav tradition.

Since July 25, every stage of the donation handling process -- from removing empty boxes from the counting room to transporting, filling, sealing and returning them -- has been under continuous videographic surveillance, Das said earlier.

An eight-member monitoring team, comprising bank employees, trust representatives, private security personnel and other designated staff, has been deployed to oversee the process. Around 40 donation boxes installed across the temple complex are now being emptied on different days instead of all at once.

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According to the trust, two professional videographers and 360-degree cameras have been deployed to record the entire exercise, while additional CCTV cameras have been installed inside the donation counting room.

Officials of the State Bank of India seal the donation-filled boxes after they reach the counting room.

The enhanced monitoring was introduced weeks after the alleged theft of temple offerings triggered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. Police have arrested multiple accused in the case and the investigation is underway.