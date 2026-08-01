E20 petrol saved consumers nearly ₹30 per litre during crude price spike: Govt

The use of E20 petrol resulted in savings of nearly ₹30 per litre for consumers at the height of the global crude oil crisis, the petroleum ministry said in an official release issued on Friday. Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri fills E85 fuel in a car during the during the launch of E85 fuel (a blend of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol) in New Delhi. (ANI)

It also said that petrol prices in Delhi could have risen to ₹125 per litre if oil marketing companies had not mixed ethanol with petrol when global crude oil prices climbed to nearly US$135 per barrel.

The clarification from the petroleum ministry comes as the Centre introduced the use of E20 petrol, which contains 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol, a move that has faced criticism from opposition parties and consumer groups.

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₹ 30 per litre in savings, says govt The government said the use of E20 petrol not only helped prevent a steeper increase in retail fuel prices during the surge in crude oil prices but also resulted in savings of nearly ₹30 per litre for consumers at the height of the crisis.

The ministry also dismissed claims that foodgrain meant for poor families was being diverted for ethanol production, or that subsidised rice supplied by the food corporation of India (FCI) was being used for the programme.

"The purpose of ethanol blending is to reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil, which still meets nearly 88 per cent of the country's oil requirement. It is an insurance policy against global oil shocks and not a day-to-day price competition," the release said.