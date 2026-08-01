Uttarakhand CM approves ₹227 crore for Haridwar Kumbh works, road upgrade and police infrastructure
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved ₹227 crore for infrastructure projects, including Kumbh Mela preparations with ₹98.18 crore for ghats.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions worth about ₹227 crore for infrastructure development projects, Kumbh Mela works, road widening, police facilities and welfare measures for ex-servicemen families in the state, according to an official government statement.
The largest component of the approval relates to preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar. The government has sanctioned ₹98.18 crore for construction of ghats and an Astha Path on the left bank of the Ganga in the Gaurishankar area downstream of Chandi Ghat. Another ₹115.91 crore has been approved for similar works on the right bank in the Bairagi Camp area, the statement said.
Road and police infrastructure
The Chief Minister also approved a ₹11.95 crore project for utility shifting and relocation of water supply lines linked to the widening of the 1.65-km New Cantt Road stretch in Dehradun from two lanes to three lanes.
In Haridwar district, the government sanctioned the first instalment of ₹96.59 lakh against a total approved cost of ₹2.41 crore for construction of the administrative building of Sultanpur police outpost.
Scholarship and pension relief approvals
Dhami has approved ₹36.84 lakh from the Kargil Shaheed Parivar Chief Minister Assistance Fund for scholarships to dependent students of ex-servicemen pursuing engineering, medical and PhD courses.
The Chief Minister has also approved an increase in dearness relief for civil and family pensioners of public bodies and undertakings to 60% per month with effect from January 1, 2026, the official statement said.
The government said the sanctions are aimed at strengthening public infrastructure, improving connectivity, supporting Kumbh-related facilities and extending welfare support to ex-servicemen families and pensioners.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More