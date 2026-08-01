Uttarakhand CM approves ₹227 crore for Haridwar Kumbh works, road upgrade and police infrastructure

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions worth about ₹227 crore for infrastructure development projects, Kumbh Mela works, road widening, police facilities and welfare measures for ex-servicemen families in the state, according to an official government statement. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami)

The largest component of the approval relates to preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar. The government has sanctioned ₹98.18 crore for construction of ghats and an Astha Path on the left bank of the Ganga in the Gaurishankar area downstream of Chandi Ghat. Another ₹115.91 crore has been approved for similar works on the right bank in the Bairagi Camp area, the statement said.

Road and police infrastructure The Chief Minister also approved a ₹11.95 crore project for utility shifting and relocation of water supply lines linked to the widening of the 1.65-km New Cantt Road stretch in Dehradun from two lanes to three lanes.

In Haridwar district, the government sanctioned the first instalment of ₹96.59 lakh against a total approved cost of ₹2.41 crore for construction of the administrative building of Sultanpur police outpost.

Scholarship and pension relief approvals Dhami has approved ₹36.84 lakh from the Kargil Shaheed Parivar Chief Minister Assistance Fund for scholarships to dependent students of ex-servicemen pursuing engineering, medical and PhD courses.

The Chief Minister has also approved an increase in dearness relief for civil and family pensioners of public bodies and undertakings to 60% per month with effect from January 1, 2026, the official statement said.

The government said the sanctions are aimed at strengthening public infrastructure, improving connectivity, supporting Kumbh-related facilities and extending welfare support to ex-servicemen families and pensioners.