'Heartbeat of hope': Vande Bharat transports live donor heart 250 km in 2 hours to save a life

A live donor heart was transported 250 km in around 2 hours and 30 minutes from Surat to Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Friday using a specially planned high-speed “green corridor” on board the Vande Bharat Express and city roads to save a critically ill heart patient. It was the first time in India that a live donor heart was transported by train. The Indian Railways said that the “heartbeat of hope” was “delivered on time”. (X via @RailMinIndia/Ministry of railways) Notably, the Vande Bharat Express train leaves Surat at 8:58 am as per its schedule and arrives in Ahmedabad at 11:30 am. It involved close coordination among the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Gujarat Police and medical teams to ensure the donor heart travelled from Surat to the operation theatre at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, the ministry of railways said in an official release. ‘Special green corridor’ for live donor heart transport The RPF and Gujarat Police created a “green corridor” to transport the live donor heart from Ahmedabad railway station to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

The official release said the "highly sensitive and time-bound life-saving operation" was completed through effective planning and coordination. "A special green corridor was prepared by the RPF and Gujarat Police to transport the heart from Platform No. 1 of Ahmedabad railway station to the UN Mehta Institute in a fast and unhindered manner. As a result, the heart was successfully delivered to the hospital within the stipulated time frame, so that the transplant process could be started on time," it said.

The RPF and Gujarat Police created a “green corridor” to transport the live donor heart. (Ministry of Railways)