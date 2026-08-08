'FIFA' group, small chits: How 3 NTA experts at centre of NEET leak probe 'abused' positions

A probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak has put three Pune-based National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts at the centre of the case. According to the CBI's chargesheet, three NTA subject experts, P V Kulkarni for chemistry, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for physics and Manisha Gurunath Mandhare for botany and zoology, were the primary sources of the NEET paper leak. (HT File)

The paper leak that led to the cancellation of the May 3 NEET paper had triggered widespread agitation across the country, following which Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as education minister.

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Who are the three prime accused in NEET paper leak controversy Manisha Gurunath Mandhare for botany and zoology, P V Kulkarni for chemistry, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for physics are the three Pune-based NTA subject experts who were identified as the primary sources of the NEET paper leak.

As stated in an earlier HT report, a CBI chargesheet said that the three were assigned multiple tasks and were also allowed to see all four of the exam’s master question sets.

Who are these three NTA experts?