IND vs SLC XI Highlights, Warm-Up Match: Ton-up Padikkal stars on Day 2 but India trail by 6 runs at stumps
IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match, Day 2: Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on 142 while Gurnoor Brar finished the day in style with four sixes in an over.
- 34 Mins agoIndia 357/6 at STUMPS!
- 46 Mins agoDevdutt Padikkal solid in middle!
- 1 Hr 23 Mins agoPadikkal back in middle!
- 1 Hr 47 Mins agoSiraj departs!
- 1 Hr 50 Mins agoSuthar falls!
- 1 Hr 59 Mins agoKuldeep retired out!
- 4:30 PM IST, Aug 8Ravindra Jadeja retired out!
- 3:36 PM IST, Aug 8Fifty for Ravindra Jadeja!
- 3:16 PM IST, Aug 8Final session begins!
- 2:51 PM IST, Aug 8TEA!
- 2:27 PM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: WICKET! Jurel goes now!
- 2:26 PM IST, Aug 8PANT! WICKET!
- 2:10 PM IST, Aug 8Pant walks out
- 2:07 PM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Century for Padikkal!
- 2:03 PM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Padikkal into the 90s
- 1:40 PM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: FOUR!
- 1:31 PM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: FOUR more!
- 1:30 PM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: FOUR!
- 1:22 PM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: FOUR!
- 1:00 PM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: WICKET! Rahul falls!
- 12:44 PM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Fifty for Devdutt!
- 12:31 PM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Play resumes!
- 11:49 AM IST, Aug 8EARLY LUNCH!
- 11:25 AM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Rain stops play!
- 10:59 AM IST, Aug 850-run stand comes up!
- 10:58 AM IST, Aug 8Gill unlikely!
- 10:28 AM IST, Aug 8FOUR!
- 10:19 AM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Rahul off the mark!
- 10:05 AM IST, Aug 8FOUR! India up and running!
- 10:03 AM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Jaiswal dismissed!!
- 9:45 AM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: No bowling for Auqib Nabi so far
- 9:27 AM IST, Aug 8Indian bowlers toil
- 9:00 AM IST, Aug 8IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match
IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match, Day 2: Devdutt Padikkal strengthened his case for a place in India’s playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka with a superb unbeaten 142 on Day 2 of the warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. The left-hander looked assured throughout his innings and made the most of the opportunity, putting himself firmly in contention for the No. 3 spot. However, India’s advantage was reduced after Padikkal retired out following his century, while Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel were dismissed cheaply....Read More
Gurnoor Brar then provided a late boost, smashing four sixes in the final over of the day. Given the freedom to attack the spinner, Brar cleared the boundary twice in succession on two occasions and scored 25 runs from the over. His assault pushed India beyond the 350-run mark, with the visitors finishing Day 2 on 357/6. Padikkal remained unbeaten on 142 at stumps.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: India 357/6 at STUMPS!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Gurnoor Brar provided a late flourish for India, smashing four sixes in the final over of the day. Given the freedom to attack the spinner, Brar took full advantage and cleared the boundary twice in succession on two occasions to push India past 350. He also showed that he can contribute with the bat, scoring 25 in the final over. Devdutt Padikkal, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 142 at stumps. IND 357/6 at stumps
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Devdutt Padikkal solid in middle!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Devdutt Padikkal continues to look completely in control, showing no signs of panic despite batting with the tail. He has played with maturity and patience, avoiding risky shots as he looks to make the most of his time in the middle. Gurnoor Brar is at the other end as the pair look to extend India’s lead. IND 320/6 in 87 overs
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Padikkal back in middle!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Devdutt Padikkal is back in the middle, with India looking to give him some more time at the crease. He has been India’s standout batter so far and will now look to build a partnership with Saransh Jain. India are currently 277/6.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Siraj departs!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Mohammed Siraj’s stay in the middle is also cut short as he is caught and bowled by Asanka Manoj. Siraj departs for just 1 off eight balls, leaving India with another wicket in quick succession.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Suthar falls!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Manav Suthar’s fine knock comes to an end as he is trapped lbw by Asanka Manoj. Suthar departs for a well-made 41 off 90 balls, with five fours and a six. He played a crucial hand to steady India’s innings and brought up a valuable partnership in the middle before being dismissed.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Kuldeep retired out!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Kuldeep Yadav has also been retired out after facing just 15 balls, which is slightly puzzling as India have brought Mohammed Siraj into the middle to give him some time with the bat. Manav Suthar, meanwhile, remains at the crease and is steadily closing in on his half-century.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Ravindra Jadeja retired out!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Ravindra Jadeja retired out here to give a chance to other batters to get some batting time in the middle. Kuldeep Yadav is in the middle now and he has to show his batting prowess here to make a strong case for a place in the XI. IND 251/6 in 67 overs
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: 250 up for India!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: 250 up for India! The partnership between the two is past 70, and it seems like India have now the momentum in this practice match, meanwhile, they still trail by 113 runs here.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Suthar going solid!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Manav Suthar is looking composed and has found a reliable partner in Ravindra Jadeja, who can offer plenty of guidance at the other end. The duo have stitched together a solid partnership to steady India’s innings, and the focus now will be on carrying the momentum through to stumps. India 238/5
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Fifty for Ravindra Jadeja!
Fifty for Ravindra Jadeja. The veteran all-rounder continues to show that he is not slowing down at all. The left-handed batter reached the mark in 88 balls and he is finding boundaries at regular intervals. IND 209/5
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Final session begins!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar are back in the middle and they will now look to show some resilience in the final session.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: TEA!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: That's the end of the second session. Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar are at the crease, as India still trail by 183 runs. The second session saw the visitors adding 113 runs more and losing three wickets.
India 180/4 in 50 overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: WICKET! Jurel goes now!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Well, well! One brings two. Dhruv Jurel goes back to the hut now for just one run off nine balls. What a catch by Nipun Dhananjaya at short leg. He gets his hand onto the ball, and it pops up and he then completes a sensational diving catch.
India 174/4.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: PANT! WICKET!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Disappointing stay at the crease for Rishabh Pant as he lasts just five balls in the middle. He goes back after scoring two runs. Vishwa Fernando with the wicket.
India 170/3.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Pant walks out
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Devdutt Padikkal retires out after slamming a century and Rishabh Pant walks out to bat at No.5.
India 168/2 in 40 overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Century for Padikkal!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: There it is! A well deserved century for India's No.3. With his, he has all but confirmed his place in India's XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka. Padikkal notches up a ton off just 121 balls.
India 168/2
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Padikkal into the 90s
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Lucky reprieve for Padikkal. He gets an outside edge but the ball goes between the wicketkeeper and first slip. The ball races to the fench for a boundary. However, the left-hander follow it up with two more boundaries. What self assurance. Padikkal on 99 now.
India 163/2
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: FOUR!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Kesara fails to learn from his mistakes as he continues to drop it short. Both Jadeja and Padikkal are having no troubles in picking up easy boundaries.
India 139/2 in 34 overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: FOUR more!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Copy paste the previous update. Padikkal is picking up easy boundaries and he's now marching towards his ton. What a statement of intent it has been from the young Karnataka batter.
India 126/2
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: FOUR!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Kesara drops another one short and this time it's Padikkal's turn to pick up a boundary on the onside. Padikkal is slowly and steadily moving towards his century.
India 122/2
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: FOUR!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Kesara drops it short and Ravindra Jadeja rocks back to go for the pull. He times it well and India get a boundary! One more FOUR!
India 113/2 in 30 overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: WICKET! Rahul falls!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: BOWLED! WICKET! KL Rahul goes back to the hut after scoring 40 off 67 balls. Ravindra Jadeja comes out at No.4.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Fifty for Devdutt!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Devdutt Padikkal just plays the ball straight and runs an easy single. This brings up his half-century. The left-handed batter making a strong case for selection ahead of Sai Sudharsan.
The next two deliveries go for a six and a four as KL Rahul starts to open up his shoulders.
India 87/1
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Play resumes!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: The rain has relented and players are out in the middle. Padikkal and Rahul at the crease. Kesara with the ball in hand.
India 68/1 in 17.2 overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: EARLY LUNCH!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: The rain in Colombo has lead to early lunch being taken. The BCCI provides an official update.
“Early Lunch taken on Day 2 of the warm-up game against SLC XI,” the BCCI shares on X.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Rain stops play!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Oh no! Rain has decided to play its first and off the players go! The groundsmen bring on the covers. However, the full ground hasn't been covered.
India 67/1.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: 50-run stand comes up!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Straight as an arrow! KL Rahul notches up another boundary and with this, the 50-run stand comes up between Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal.
India 50/1 in 12 overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Gill unlikely!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: India Test captain Shubman Gill, who didn't take the field on Day 1, is unlikely to bat in the practice game after suffering an injury on his right finger. The team management doesn't want to take any risk and have him raring to go for the series opener in Galle.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: FOUR!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: KL Rahul chases a wide delivery and the ball races past the gully fielder for a four! The boundaries are now coming in thick and fast for the visiting camp.
India 22/1 in 6 overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Rahul off the mark!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: KL Rahul also gets off the mark through a boundary. The ball races towards the sweeper cover for a four! Rahul has started off cautiously but he was quick to pounce on the loose delivery there.
India 12/1.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: FOUR! India up and running!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: OH, that's a gorgeous shot! Devdutt Padikkal just time the ball on the offside and the ball races past the fielders for a four! Good start for the left-hander.
India 4/1.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Jaiswal dismissed!!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal lasts just two balls in the middle. He is dismissed for a duck. He goes for the booming cut shot but the fielder Dilum Sudeera takes a sharp diving catch! Horror start for India but a welcome one for Sri Lanka and pacer Vishwa Fernando.
If you are wondering how India are batting, Sri Lanka declared on the overnight score of 363/8.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: No bowling for Auqib Nabi so far
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: On the opening day, Siraj, Kuldeep, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Saransh Jain and Ravindra Jadeja all had a bowl but Auqib Nabi was not called upon. Will he get a chance on Day 2? We are about to find out. Stay tuned.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Indian bowlers toil
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: The Indian bowlers were made to toil on the opening day as the pacers struggled. Bulk of the wickets were taken by the spinners as Sri Lanka batters made full use of the batting-friendly conditions.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Hello and welcome!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the warm-up fixture between India and SLC XI. The first ball to be bowled at 10 AM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates and scorecard.