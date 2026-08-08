Ajinkya Rahane shares blueprint for India to succeed in Sri Lanka Tests: ‘You cannot be too defensive’

"I think in Sri Lanka, the first day wicket generally is very good. But being top of the bowler as a batsman is very important. That's what I have learned in Sri Lanka. You cannot be too defensive," Rahane told PTI.

Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane has shared his advice for India 's young batting unit ahead of the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka . Having recently retired from international cricket, Rahane signed off as one of India's most dependable Test batters and played a key role in the team's success during a golden era in the longest format. He was instrumental in several memorable overseas triumphs, earning a reputation for delivering under challenging conditions. Rahane also enjoyed an outstanding record in Sri Lanka, starring in India's 3-0 clean sweep during the 2017 tour. He scored more than 200 runs in the series, including a century and a half-century, making him one of India's standout performers on that tour.

The former Mumbai batter also warned India against taking Sri Lanka lightly, pointing out that home conditions and a capable spin attack make them a difficult side to beat. He stressed that every batter must have a clear game plan and play with positive intent, insisting that being proactive, even in Test cricket, would be crucial to succeeding in the series.

"You have to probably be more proactive because they will have spin friendly wickets, and Sri Lanka do have decent spinners in their side. And again, a home team is always a tough team to beat. Whatever I've learned playing cricket for so many years, you can't take anyone for lightly.

"So it's all about, I think, having your own game plan as an individual and being proactive. Even in Test cricket, it's going to be the key," he added.