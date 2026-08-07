'Harry's time will come': McCullum breaks silence after Joe Root gets England Test captaincy over Brook

McCullum also threw his support behind Brook, saying he has done an impressive job leading England's white-ball teams and is destined to captain the Test side in the future.

Meanwhile, McCullum has also stepped down as England's Test coach, with the ECB appointing Stephen Fleming to lead the side in red-ball cricket. As part of the change in direction, the board also turned to its most accomplished Test batter, Joe Root, to resume the captaincy, opting for experience as England begin a new chapter in the longest format.

England white-ball coach Brendon McCullum has backed Joe Root 's return as England's Test captain, insisting Harry Brook 's opportunity to lead the side will come in the future. The ECB's decision to reappoint Root following Ben Stokes ' retirement surprised many, especially with Brook already serving as Test vice-captain and leading England's white-ball teams. Having gained valuable leadership experience at the international level, Brook was widely viewed as the natural successor. However, McCullum believes Root's experience makes him the right choice for now while maintaining that Brook remains a key part of England's long-term leadership plans. Interestingly, Root's own captaincy had come under heavy scrutiny before Stokes replaced him, making his return to the role an unexpected twist.

“Everyone knows the affection that I have for Harry,” white-ball head coach McCullum told Sky Sports. “He’s a wonderful player and he’s doing a fine job as white-ball leader. I think his time will come in the Test job.”

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He further said England would use the coming years to further develop Brook's leadership skills, adding that the vice-captain is still expected to play a major role as the team's future Test skipper.

McCullum added, “I’m looking forward to working with him and hopefully growing and developing him into the leader that he can become. At some stage in the future, he will have a very important role in that capacity. But for now, Joe will do an amazing job.”

“Fleming will do a great job” The former Test coach had nothing but praise for Fleming, describing the New Zealander as an outstanding appointment and the right man to take England forward.

“I had a great time in my four years but now it’s going in a different direction, I think Flem (Fleming) will be excellent. He’s a little bit like me, but better – that’s how I would sum him up. He’ll do a great job, and the ECB have done incredibly well to get someone like him to commit to English cricket for the period that he has. It’s an outstanding achievement,” McCullum said.