'Harry's time will come': McCullum breaks silence after Joe Root gets England Test captaincy over Brook
McCullum also threw his support behind Brook, saying he has done an impressive job leading England's white-ball teams.
England white-ball coach Brendon McCullum has backed Joe Root's return as England's Test captain, insisting Harry Brook's opportunity to lead the side will come in the future. The ECB's decision to reappoint Root following Ben Stokes' retirement surprised many, especially with Brook already serving as Test vice-captain and leading England's white-ball teams. Having gained valuable leadership experience at the international level, Brook was widely viewed as the natural successor. However, McCullum believes Root's experience makes him the right choice for now while maintaining that Brook remains a key part of England's long-term leadership plans. Interestingly, Root's own captaincy had come under heavy scrutiny before Stokes replaced him, making his return to the role an unexpected twist.
Meanwhile, McCullum has also stepped down as England's Test coach, with the ECB appointing Stephen Fleming to lead the side in red-ball cricket. As part of the change in direction, the board also turned to its most accomplished Test batter, Joe Root, to resume the captaincy, opting for experience as England begin a new chapter in the longest format.
McCullum also threw his support behind Brook, saying he has done an impressive job leading England's white-ball teams and is destined to captain the Test side in the future.
“Everyone knows the affection that I have for Harry,” white-ball head coach McCullum told Sky Sports. “He’s a wonderful player and he’s doing a fine job as white-ball leader. I think his time will come in the Test job.”
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He further said England would use the coming years to further develop Brook's leadership skills, adding that the vice-captain is still expected to play a major role as the team's future Test skipper.
McCullum added, “I’m looking forward to working with him and hopefully growing and developing him into the leader that he can become. At some stage in the future, he will have a very important role in that capacity. But for now, Joe will do an amazing job.”
“Fleming will do a great job”
The former Test coach had nothing but praise for Fleming, describing the New Zealander as an outstanding appointment and the right man to take England forward.
“I had a great time in my four years but now it’s going in a different direction, I think Flem (Fleming) will be excellent. He’s a little bit like me, but better – that’s how I would sum him up. He’ll do a great job, and the ECB have done incredibly well to get someone like him to commit to English cricket for the period that he has. It’s an outstanding achievement,” McCullum said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More