Ajinkya Rahane signs up for overseas league days after retirement, to play for Steve Waugh's team in ETPL

Days after announcing his retirement, India batter Ajinkya Rahane signed up for an overseas league and will represent the Amsterdam Flames in the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). The Netherlands-based franchise announced Rahane's signing on Thursday, adding a player with extensive international experience to its squad as it prepares for the competition's first edition. Ajinkya Rahane signed up to play in the ETPL (AFP)

Rahane, widely respected for his calm temperament and leadership qualities, has enjoyed a career spanning more than 190 international appearances across formats. Last week, the 38-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtain down on a glorious career.

Rahane is known to rise to the occasion against all odds, and he's still remembered for leading India to a famous 2-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in 2020-21 despite not having a full-strength lineup to choose from. The batter stood up for himself as he hit a century in the very next Test after the 36 all-out debacle in Adelaide.

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“Cricket has given me so much, and I’ve always believed that players have a responsibility to leave the game stronger than they found it. Europe is entering an exciting phase and has the potential to become one of cricket’s most promising frontiers,” Rahane said in an official statement.

“What impressed me about Amsterdam Flames is the ambition to build something meaningful that creates a lasting impact both on and off the field. I’m excited to work alongside the management to build a successful franchise while helping inspire the next generation and strengthen cricket’s future across Europe,” he added.

What did Steve Waugh say? Steve Waugh, co-founder and chief cricket officer of Amsterdam Flames, also expressed his delight at bringing the former India captain on board.

“Ajinkya Rahane represents everything you want in a professional cricketer—skill, resilience, humility and leadership. Throughout his career, he has earned enormous respect across the cricket world, not only for his performances but for the way he has conducted himself on and off the field," said Waugh.

“I’ve seen first-hand the composure and leadership he brings under pressure, and those qualities help shape winning cultures. His experience, leadership and character will be invaluable as we build Amsterdam Flames into one of Europe's premier cricket clubs,” he added.

ETPL co-owner Abhishek Bachchan also welcomed the signing, describing Rahane's arrival as an important moment for both Amsterdam Flames and the tournament.

“Players of Ajinkya’s calibre not only raise the standard of the competition but also inspire and mentor the next generation of European cricketers,” Bachchan said.

Speaking of the Amsterdam franchise, the team was co-founded by Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh. The addition of Rahane reflects that philosophy, bringing together elite cricketing excellence and purposeful leadership to help shape the future of the game in Europe.