Sri Lanka Cricket's bold move to fill stadiums before blockbuster India Test series, announces free entry for fans
The opening Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second will take place at the SSC in Colombo from August 23 to 27.
Sri Lanka Cricket has announced free entry for spectators during the upcoming two-Test series against India in a bid to attract larger crowds. The series begins on August 15 in Galle, with the board confirming on Friday that fans will be able to watch both matches without purchasing tickets.
"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that public admission to the upcoming Test Series between Sri Lanka and India will be free of charge, thus providing cricket fans with an excellent opportunity to witness world-class Test cricket," SLC stated in a release.
The opening Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second will take place at the SSC in Colombo from August 23 to 27. Both matches will count towards the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.
"Sri Lanka Cricket warmly invites cricket enthusiasts, young aspiring cricketers, families, and sports fans from across the country to take advantage of this initiative and experience the excitement of international Test cricket between Sri Lanka and India," it further stated.
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Test cricket has struggled to draw large crowds across the subcontinent in recent years, with attendance often falling well short of expectations. Sri Lanka has been no exception, as even India's previous tours were played before sparsely populated stands. A similar trend was evident earlier this year during the one-off India-Afghanistan Test in Mullanpur, where crowd numbers remained modest despite the presence of the Indian team. Apart from traditional centres such as Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru, red-ball cricket has generally found it difficult to attract significant matchday attendance in the region.
India in transition phase
Meanwhile, the two-Test series carries significant importance for India, who are still adjusting to life after the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. The team is in the middle of a transition, with several key positions yet to be firmly settled. A series victory will be vital not only for confidence but also to strengthen India's position in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. One of the biggest selection headaches remains the No. 3 spot, where the team management is still searching for a long-term solution. The spin department is another area under scrutiny. Ravindra Jadeja remains India's only established first-choice spinner, but with the veteran nearing the twilight of his career, the selectors are also looking to identify the next generation of spin options capable of succeeding him in the longest format.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More