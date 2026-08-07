PCB bans young Pakistan cricketer for 2 years over visa application misconduct, slaps PKR 1 million fine
The PCB barred Hamza Nazar from participating in all domestic and international cricket activities, citing a breach of its disciplinary regulations.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has handed young all-rounder Hamza Nazar a two-year ban after finding that he provided misleading information and withheld material facts during the visa application process. Following an investigation, the board barred Hamza from participating in all domestic and international cricket activities, citing a breach of its disciplinary regulations.
The disciplinary action stems from an inquiry into the information Hamza submitted during a visa application processed through the PCB. The investigation found that he failed to provide complete and accurate details, submitted misleading information, and withheld key facts while completing the application process.
The PCB formed a three-member inquiry committee to examine the circumstances surrounding Hamza's visa application. As part of the disciplinary process, the all-rounder was given an opportunity to explain his version of events and respond to the allegations against him. The committee reviewed his submissions alongside the available evidence before considering all relevant aspects of the case. Once the investigation was completed, it submitted its findings and recommendations to the PCB for further action. After carefully assessing the committee's report, the board concluded that disciplinary measures were warranted.
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It subsequently imposed a two-year suspension on Hamza, ruling him ineligible to participate in any domestic or international cricket during that period. In addition to the ban, the PCB also fined the youngster PKR one million for breaching its disciplinary regulations.
"Following a detailed review of the committee’s findings, the PCB decided to suspend Hamza Nazar from all forms of domestic and international cricket for a period of two years and impose a fine of PKR one million."
"The PCB takes matters involving misrepresentation, non-disclosure and the submission of misleading information extremely seriously. Such conduct is inconsistent with the standards of honesty, professionalism and responsibility expected from individuals associated with Pakistan cricket. The PCB will not allow any individual to tarnish the reputation of the Board, Pakistan cricket or the millions of supporters who follow and cherish the game," the PCB stated in a media release.
A big blow for Hamza
Meanwhile, Hamza had established himself as one of the rising talents in Pakistan's domestic circuit with a string of impressive performances. His consistent displays had reportedly put him in contention for a place in Pakistan's squad for the recent two-Test tour of the West Indies. However, the visa-related issue surfaced before the squad was finalised, ending his chances of selection and ultimately leading to disciplinary action by the PCB.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More