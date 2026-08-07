'I got angry, felt very bad': Ashwin reveals why he barely spoke to Sanjay Manjrekar for years after criticism

Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that he was once upset with Sanjay Manjrekar after the former India batter questioned his fitness, suggesting it was affecting both his bowling and fielding. While the criticism initially angered him, Ashwin admitted it ultimately proved to be a turning point in his career. Determined to prove his critics wrong, he worked extensively on improving his fitness and overall game. The veteran all-rounder also disclosed that he barely spoke to Manjrekar for several years, with their relationship only improving in 2015 after the former cricketer wrote another article praising his performances and acknowledging the transformation in his game. R Ashwin recalls ignoring Sanjay Manjrekar for years after criticism (AP and PTI)

Ashwin revealed that although he was deeply upset by Manjrekar's remarks at the time, he later thanked the former India batter for inspiring him to improve.

"I had messaged Sanjay Manjrekar once. After my first Australia tour, he had written a long article, and I read it completely while returning. After reading I got angry, getting angry is one thing, but I felt very bad. I let it go. I used to not talk a lot to him either. The next four years, I worked a lot, as I was not a gifted athlete. Then in 2015, he wrote another article saying he was bowling very well. Then I asked for his number and messaged him that your article back then changed my life. I always look at whether there is something to learn from criticism," Ashwin said on JioHotstar's 'Cheeky Singles'.

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