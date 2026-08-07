'I got angry, felt very bad': Ashwin reveals why he barely spoke to Sanjay Manjrekar for years after criticism
Ashwin revealed that although he was deeply upset by Manjrekar's remarks at the time, he later thanked the former India batter for inspiring him to improve.
Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that he was once upset with Sanjay Manjrekar after the former India batter questioned his fitness, suggesting it was affecting both his bowling and fielding. While the criticism initially angered him, Ashwin admitted it ultimately proved to be a turning point in his career. Determined to prove his critics wrong, he worked extensively on improving his fitness and overall game. The veteran all-rounder also disclosed that he barely spoke to Manjrekar for several years, with their relationship only improving in 2015 after the former cricketer wrote another article praising his performances and acknowledging the transformation in his game.
Ashwin revealed that although he was deeply upset by Manjrekar's remarks at the time, he later thanked the former India batter for inspiring him to improve.
"I had messaged Sanjay Manjrekar once. After my first Australia tour, he had written a long article, and I read it completely while returning. After reading I got angry, getting angry is one thing, but I felt very bad. I let it go. I used to not talk a lot to him either. The next four years, I worked a lot, as I was not a gifted athlete. Then in 2015, he wrote another article saying he was bowling very well. Then I asked for his number and messaged him that your article back then changed my life. I always look at whether there is something to learn from criticism," Ashwin said on JioHotstar's 'Cheeky Singles'.
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Ashwin retires as India's legend
Meanwhile, Ashwin signed off from international cricket as one of India's most accomplished cricketers, finishing with 765 wickets in 287 matches across formats - 537 in Tests, 156 in ODIs and 72 in T20Is. He retired as India's second-highest international wicket-taker, behind only Anil Kumble, and cemented his place among the country's greatest all-rounders. Renowned for his tactical brilliance and mastery of off-spin, Ashwin was a cornerstone of India's dominance in Test cricket for more than a decade. A multiple-time ICC Cricketer of the Year, he also made valuable contributions with the bat, scoring six Test centuries and producing numerous match-winning performances throughout his distinguished international career. Following his retirement from international and IPL cricket, Ashwin has continued his playing career in overseas franchise leagues. He was signed for the Big Bash League last season but missed the tournament because of injury. More recently, the veteran off-spinner featured in Major League Cricket, continuing to ply his trade in T20 competitions abroad.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More