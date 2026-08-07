Sarfaraz Khan's cryptic post after continued India Test snub: 'I may not fit in, but I'll fight'

Sarfaraz Khan's place in India's Test plans appears increasingly uncertain, with the middle-order batter slipping down the selection ladder despite his outstanding domestic record. The Mumbai batter boasts an exceptional first-class average of 64.73 from 62 matches, yet opportunities at the highest level have been limited. He has featured in only six Tests for India, with his most recent appearance coming in November 2024. Although Sarfaraz was included in India's squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he did not get a single game during the series. Since then, he has struggled to force his way back into the senior side. While he travelled with the India A squad during the England tour, he remained on the fringes, indicating that the selectors currently have other names ahead of him in the race for a place in the Test XI. Sarfaraz Khan last played for India in November 2024. (PTI)

Sarfaraz's century in the opening Test against New Zealand was one of the few positives in an otherwise forgettable series, as India slumped to a historic 3-0 whitewash at home. Around the same period, he faced persistent criticism over his fitness. The Mumbai batter has since undergone a remarkable transformation, shedding significant weight and improving his conditioning. Despite those efforts, he remains on the fringes of India's Test plans and is yet to regain a place in the senior squad.

As India prepare for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Sarfaraz Khan has once again been left out of the squad. Amid growing uncertainty over his place in the national setup, the Mumbai batter shared a cryptic Instagram story on Friday, posting a still from the 2019 Telugu film Jersey with the caption: "I may not fit in, but I'll fight with everything I've got."