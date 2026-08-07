Sarfaraz Khan's cryptic post after continued India Test snub: 'I may not fit in, but I'll fight'
Amid growing uncertainty over his place in the national setup, Sarfaraz Khan shared a cryptic Instagram story on Friday.
Sarfaraz Khan's place in India's Test plans appears increasingly uncertain, with the middle-order batter slipping down the selection ladder despite his outstanding domestic record. The Mumbai batter boasts an exceptional first-class average of 64.73 from 62 matches, yet opportunities at the highest level have been limited. He has featured in only six Tests for India, with his most recent appearance coming in November 2024. Although Sarfaraz was included in India's squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he did not get a single game during the series. Since then, he has struggled to force his way back into the senior side. While he travelled with the India A squad during the England tour, he remained on the fringes, indicating that the selectors currently have other names ahead of him in the race for a place in the Test XI.
Sarfaraz's century in the opening Test against New Zealand was one of the few positives in an otherwise forgettable series, as India slumped to a historic 3-0 whitewash at home. Around the same period, he faced persistent criticism over his fitness. The Mumbai batter has since undergone a remarkable transformation, shedding significant weight and improving his conditioning. Despite those efforts, he remains on the fringes of India's Test plans and is yet to regain a place in the senior squad.
As India prepare for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Sarfaraz Khan has once again been left out of the squad. Amid growing uncertainty over his place in the national setup, the Mumbai batter shared a cryptic Instagram story on Friday, posting a still from the 2019 Telugu film Jersey with the caption: "I may not fit in, but I'll fight with everything I've got."
Sarfaraz returned in IPL this year
Meanwhile, after going unsold in the 2024 and 2025 IPL auctions, Sarfaraz earned a lifeline when Chennai Super Kings signed him ahead of the 2026 season. The Mumbai batter responded with a series of impactful knocks, scoring 161 runs at a strike rate of 169.47, including two half-centuries. His performances showcased a more aggressive side to his batting and served as another reminder of his ability to deliver on the big stage. However, despite returning to form and significantly improving his fitness, the IPL performances were not enough to force his way back into India's Test plans.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More