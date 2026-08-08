Uttarakhand CM responds after Rishabh Pant seeks help to shift back home: ‘Your sentiment of returning here…’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday assured Rishabh Pant that the authorities will look into the matter after the India wicketkeeper-batter made a plea for “land acquisition” in the state. In the wee hours of Saturday morning, the 28-year-old expressed his desire to relocate his base to his native state of Uttarakhand, saying he has found it tough over the past three years to secure a good piece of land there. Pushkar Singh Dhami responded to Rishabh Pant on Saturday morning (PTI)

In his post on social media, Dhami labelled Pant as the “pride of Uttarakhand”, and said that the authorities have been instructed to do the needful. He said the wicketkeeper-batter will be contacted soon and that all necessary cooperation will be provided.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant issues plea to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami after 'land acquisition nightmare’: ‘It’s been 3 years'

“Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable,” Dhami wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Regarding the matter you have raised, instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules,” he added.