Ramayana to hit the screens in India two days after global release? Producer Namit Malhotra drops bombshell
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, along with a large ensemble cast.
The English trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was released earlier this week, days after the Indian-language trailers were released. The English-dubbed trailer, for the first time, announced the film's exact release date: 6 November. Till now, the makers had said the film would release on Diwali, but had not given an exact date. However, producer Namit Malhotra has now hinted that the film may have a staggered release worldwide, with the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer hitting the screens in India two days after its global release.
Ramayana release date, explained
Namit Malhotra spoke to NDTV on the sidelines of the inauguration of his Prime Focus Studio - Phase 1 at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai, where he reaffirmed, “It (Ramayana) will release in India on Diwali.” Diwali falls on November 8 this year, two days after the film's scheduled global release. When asked about the confusion between the two dates, Namit added, “We are releasing internationally (on November 6) because the international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, which is the 6th of November. But (in) India, currently, we are targeting the Diwali release.”
As things stand, Ramayana Part One may release worldwide on Friday, November 6, before getting a wide release in India two days later on Sunday, which also marks Diwali.
Namit Malhotra on the Ramayana trailer response
The Ramayana trailer has generated significant buzz online, with reactions coming from far and wide. Talking about it, Namit told ANI, “The trailer was released last week, and I think it crossed over a billion views in five days, which is a great moment for India. I really appreciate all the love we've got from people all over the world. The aspiration is to now take it to the world as we are with our partnership with Sony Pictures. We are hoping to make sure that Ramayana now releases globally as a big universal film.”
All about Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, along with a large ensemble cast including Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor, among others. Part One will release in November this year, while Part Two is scheduled for release next year, ahead of Diwali.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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