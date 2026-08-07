Country music producer Tommy Detamore dies at 70; family shares emotional tribute: 'His music will live on'

Veteran country music producer, pedal steel guitarist and engineer Tommy Detamore has died at the age of 70, prompting an outpouring of tributes from family, friends and fellow musicians who remembered his decades-long impact on the genre. Over a career spanning more than 30 years, Detamore (L) established himself as one of country music's most respected pedal steel players. (Instagram/ @thejessedaniel)

Detamore's family announced his passing on Thursday through a heartfelt social media post. While the family confirmed his death, the cause has not been made public.

Sharing photos of the two together, his wife, Sandra Detamore, paid tribute to the musician's legacy and the influence he had on country music. "Tommy was and will always be remembered as a respected musician, producer, collaborator, mentor, and creative force in Country Music. Not to mention the love of my life," she wrote on Facebook, as per reports.

HT.com could not independently access her post.

She added that his work "has and will always leave a lasting mark in the country music community," praising his "God-given gift for playing and producing music" that helped shape the sound of modern country music. “I take comfort in knowing he is at peace and is now with his family and that his music will live on and will be cherished forever.”

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She also asked for prayers as the family begins planning a celebration of his life, noting that his death came as a sudden loss.

Decades-long career in country music Over a career spanning more than 30 years, Detamore established himself as one of country music's most respected pedal steel players, producers and recording engineers. He collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Ray Price, Johnny Bush, Dallas Wayne, Ronnie Milsap, Raul Malo, The Texas Tornadoes, Tony Booth and Robert Earl Keen.

His career also included performances at the Grand Ole Opry alongside Moe Bandy, as well as appearances on Hee Haw and Nashville Now.

In 1991, Detamore founded Cherry Ridge Studio in Floresville, Texas, which became a sought-after recording destination for country artists. Beyond performing, he earned recognition for his engineering and production work, contributing to recordings across multiple generations of musicians.

According to reports, one of his more recent credits was serving as master engineer on Ty Myers' 2025 album The Select.

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Country music stars remember Detamore Singer-songwriter Sunny Sweeney said the news came as a shock, revealing she had spoken to Detamore just three days before his death about a new project they planned to work on together.

"With the most giant broken heart, I want to wish my great friend and mentor, Tommy Detamore, smooth sailing up to heaven," Sweeney wrote. She added that Detamore produced her debut album Heartbreakers Hall of Fame and said, "His fingerprints are all over all of my music since day one."

Fellow country artist Jim Lauderdale also honored Detamore, writing, “Our hearts are with Tommy's family, friends and fans. It's hard to find the right words right now. He will be missed terribly.”