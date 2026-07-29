What happened to Megan Moroney? Singer abruptly cancels Denver concert midway due to illness

Country music artist Megan Moroney's Tuesday concert at Denver's Ball Arena was cancelled due to her illness, according to organizers of the concert. Before departing the stage, Moroney apologized to her fans and promised to make amends for everyone there. The details about her illness remain unclear. Megan Moroney performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 10 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Videos shared on social media showed concertgoers applauding the singer as she exited the stage, while others were seen leaving the downtown Denver arena shortly after 9 p.m. local time.

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Singer apologizes as concert ends early Fans attending the sold-out show said the concert appeared to be proceeding normally before Moroney addressed the crowd. Moroney had performed only a handful of songs before telling the audience she could not continue.

According to CBS Colorado, she personally apologized and assured attendees that she intended to make things right. Organizers did not immediately announce whether the performance would be rescheduled or whether ticket holders would receive refunds.

However, the venue later issued a statement on social media confirming the unexpected end to the performance. “Megan is unable to continue her performance this evening due to illness, and we must end the show at this time,” Ball Arena posted, adding that further updates would be shared as soon as possible.

Neither Moroney nor her representatives immediately released additional details explaining what caused the illness.

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Cloud 9 Tour schedule The Denver performance came as Moroney continues her Cloud 9 Tour, one of her biggest headlining tours to date.

According to her current itinerary, she is scheduled to perform next in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday before traveling to Seattle, Washington, for another concert on Sunday.

It remains unclear whether Tuesday night's illness will affect those upcoming dates.

Fans are now awaiting updates from Moroney's management regarding her health and whether any adjustments will be made to the remainder of the tour.

The Denver concert also took place on one of the city's busiest live entertainment nights. Legendary Australian rock band AC/DC performed at Empower Field at Mile High on the same evening, drawing thousands of music fans across the metro area.

Moroney has become one of the fastest-rising talents in country music. She has earned widespread recognition for songs such as Tennessee Orange, No Caller ID, and tracks from her recent releases. Her Cloud 9 Tour has attracted significant crowds across North America.