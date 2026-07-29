Ayodhya Ki Ramlila to make its Delhi debut this year Ft. Ravi Kishan as Ram, Rakesh Bedi, and Vindu Dara Singh

After seven editions in Ayodhya, the star-studded Ayodhya Ki Ramlila is set to make its Delhi debut this year. The 11-day production will be staged at the Constitution Club of India from October 10 to 20, bringing its celebrity cast to the Capital for the first time. A glimpse of celebs who have performed in previous year’s Ayodhya Ki Ramlila ft. Manika Vishwakarma and Rahul Bucchar, Actor Ravi Kishan as Ram, Rakesh Bedi, Puneet Issar, Manoj Tiwari and Vindu Dara Singh will feature this year

Explaining the shift, organiser Subhash Malik says the Ramlila is being moved to Delhi because storms in Ayodhya during the Dussehra period often disrupt its live telecast.

“This has been done due to logistical reasons,” he says, adding, “This Ramlila is known for its massive reach as it is telecast on national television as well as local cable and YouTube, with almost 62 crore viewership across 50 countries. But to ensure that its regular followers in Ayodhya don’t remain deprived of viewing it, we aim to organise it in its second phase in Ayodhya from January 15; like how we did in 2024 when the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony was performed.”

The production, which began during the Covid-19 pandemic, will once again feature actor and MP Ravi Kishan as Ram. “In the past, two Miss India Universe, namely Manika Vishwakarma (2025) and Rhea Singha (2024) have played the part of Sita in two different years. This year too, we are looking forward to roping in an equally popular name for the part,” adds Malik.

Besides the central characters, Arun Bakshi will play Ravana, while Puneet Issar will portray Parashuram, Vindu Dara Singh will play Shiva, Raza Murad will essay Ahiravan and King Janak, Avtar Gill will appear as Narad Muni and Ved Sagar as Lakshman. Manoj Tiwari, Rakesh Bedi and Rahul Bucchar will also play key roles in select episodes. Malik adds, “Actor Bhagyashree and singer Malini Awasthi, who have earlier enacted parts in this Ramlila, are also being approached again.”

“I’m excited to perform in Delhi and then in Ayodhya in January,” says Vindu, adding, “My father (Dara Singh) used to play Hanumanji and Shivji. I have earlier played Hanumanji in Ramlila, and now I have been playing Shivji for the last few years and thoroughly enjoying it”

Actor Arun Bakshi, who plays Ravana in Ayodhya Ki Ramleela, says, “I am excited to play the role of Ravana as this is the world’s largest viewed Ramlila, and more so now that it will be performed in Delhi.” Singer Malini Awasthi, who played the role of Mata Shabri, said that she is still figuring out about featuring this year as well.