'Leak double, trauma triple': Raghav Chadha targets Congress over Karnataka exam paper leaks
Raghav Chadha criticised Congress during the Parliament monsoon session, citing a 2016 Karnataka exam paper leak incident.
BJP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday targeted the Congress during a Rajya Sabha debate on examination paper leaks, invoking a 2016 incident in Karnataka to question the party's record on accountability.
Speaking in the Upper House, Chadha referred to the alleged leak of the Class 12 Pre-University Chemistry examination paper during the Congress government's tenure in Karnataka. He claimed the controversy did not end with a single cancelled examination, alleging that the re-examination paper was also leaked, forcing authorities to cancel the test twice.
Chadha further added, "The most shocking and sad thing is that in 2016, when Congress was in power in Karnataka, the 12th paper of Pre-University College was leaked. It wasn't a classroom paper. It was a state board exam."
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'Leak double, trauma triple'
Chadha said students came to know about the leak only after returning home from the examination, following which the paper was cancelled. He said a fresh examination was conducted 20 days later, but that paper was also leaked.
He claimed that the re-examination paper was circulating on WhatsApp at around 3.30 am and was subsequently cancelled as well.
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Summing up the incident, Chadha took a dig at the Congress with the line, "Leak double, trauma triple."
Minister's PA arrested: Chadha
During his speech, Chadha said the state CID arrested three people in connection with the case, including the personal assistant of Karnataka's then Medical Education Minister, Dr Sharan Patil.
He alleged that the minister's PA was involved in leaking the examination paper for ₹10 lakh.
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Chadha further said that demands were made at the time for the minister to resign, but he refused.
Quoting the minister's response, Chadha said, “He said, there is no question of resigning. If something goes wrong, it's my PA's personal matter. It's his personal life. It's the office government's, designation government's, access government's, but arrest is a matter of personal life.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More