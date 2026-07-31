'Didn't want headlines, wanted solutions': Raghav Chadha on why he didn't speak on NEET paper leak issue

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raghav Chadha broke silence on the NEET paper leak issue on Thursday and answered why he did not speak up on the matter until now. He said now that he sits on the treasury benches, it is his responsibility to find solutions to the problem. Raghav Chadha made the remarks during the discussion on the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which came up in the Rajya Sabha a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha. (Screengrab/Sansad TV)

“I would also like to say something to my well-wishers who had been telling me for some time, 'Raghav, when will you speak on the NEET issue? We want to hear you.' I want to say very humbly, sir: when I used to sit in the opposition, then the question was my weapon; today I sit on the treasury benches, today the solution is my responsibility,” Chadha said in Rajya Sabha.

He said that he could have appeared in front of camera every day to say something but he did want a “headline”, rather he wanted an “outcome”.

"When I was in the opposition, my job was to raise issues and raise questions, and the whole House and you know I did that job with full honesty. But today my role is not to mark attendance in front of the camera; my focus is to fix the system, Chadha said.