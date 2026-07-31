70% water samples near abandoned Union Carbide factory in Bhopal found contaminated

Around 70% of drinking water samples collected from localities around the abandoned Union Carbide factory in Bhopal tested positive for faecal coliform, indicating contamination, Bhopal gas survivors’ organisations said on Friday. Survivors’ organisations alleged contaminated tap water around the Union Carbide site, with 43 of 63 samples testing positive for faecal coliform. (HT File Photo)

The organisations alleged that the situation is creating risks similar to those in Bhagirathpura in Indore after four groups of Bhopal gas survivors conducted tests following complaints from residents about receiving contaminated tap water.

Around 63 samples were tested from taps in 30 communities this month, and contamination was confirmed in 43 of them, Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha president Nawab Khan said, adding that 90% of samples from the Upper Lake supply and 25% from the Kolar dam supply were found contaminated.

“Residents living near the abandoned factory are suffering from diarrhea, vomiting, and typhoid,” he said.

In 2004, the Supreme Court had acknowledged groundwater contamination from hazardous waste dumped at the Union Carbide site and ordered piped drinking water to protect residents. “Now even that supply is contaminated,” said Rashida Bee, president of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh.

The organisations pointed out that in August 2018, the Supreme Court had directed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to lay sewage lines and ensure proper drainage after complaints of faecal contamination. They alleged that the corporation had promised to complete the work in three months but had not acted in eight years.

Bhopal Group for Information and Action convener Rachna Dhingra demanded strict action against officials responsible. “There must be time-bound implementation of sewage and drainage plans and independent monitoring of drinking water quality,” she said.

After repeated attempts, BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain could not be contacted for comment. Additional commissioner of the water works department, Tanmay Vashishth Sharma, declined to comment, stating he was on leave.