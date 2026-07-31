India’s dual-use exports comply with international obligations: MEA
India said its exports of dual-use items follow national laws and international obligations, responding to Amnesty International’s report on Israel.
India on Friday responded to an allegation by Amnesty International that New Delhi is supplying weapons and military components to Tel Aviv despite warnings about war crimes, saying that all exports of dual-use items are in line with international obligations.
Amnesty International alleged in a report issued on July 29 that corporations in India continued to export weapons, ammunition, components or dual-use items to Israel “long after clear and public warnings” were made regarding the “possible commission of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide” in Gaza by Israel’s armed forces.
“India has a robust legal and regulatory framework on strategic trade controls and carries out its export of dual-use items and technologies to various countries in accordance with our national laws and consistent with our international obligations,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing.
He was responding to a question on the Amnesty International report. He did not give further details.
India has built strong defence, intelligence and security ties in recent decades, and defence industries in the two countries are involved in the joint development and production of weapon systems.
The Indian side initially expressed solidarity with Israel after the terror attacks by Hamas in 2023 but subsequently adopted a more nuanced position following pushback from Arab countries. India has reiterated its support for a two-state solution and called for the protection of civilians and unimpeded humanitarian access in Gaza.
The Amnesty International report said its investigators analysed 2,596 shipments of small arms, ammunition and military vehicles shipped from India to Israel since October 2023. Among the corporations responsible for the shipments were companies “directly owned and operated by the government of India”, it said.
“Under the law of state responsibility, by transferring weapons to Israel in the knowledge that these could be used to commit crimes under international law, India may risk complicity in such violations,” Amnesty International said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRezaul H Laskar
Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.Read More