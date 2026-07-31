Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: Tejaswin Shankar gets India rolling before Neeraj's medal hunt begins

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: After eight medals from the weightlifters, the spotlight now shifts to the boxing ring. India already have 10 medals assured, but the bigger question is: can all 10 boxers book their places in the finals and stay in the hunt for gold?

Here's the boxing schedule for the day:

3:15 PM: Boxing - Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia) in Women's 54kg Semifinal

4:30 PM: Boxing - Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada) in Men's 80kg Semifinal

7:15 PM: Boxing - Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho) in Women's 57kg Semifinal

7:30 PM: Boxing - Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales) in Women's 70kg Semifinal

8:15 PM: Boxing - Jadumani Singh vs Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb (Namibia) in Men's 55kg Semifinal

11:30 PM: Boxing - Sakshi Choudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada) in Women's 51kg Semifinal

12:15 AM: Boxing - Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England) in Women's 60kg Semifinal

12:45 AM: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki (Tuvalu) in Women's 75kg Semifinal

1 AM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales) in Men's 60kg Semifinal

1:30 AM: Boxing - Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) in Men's 90+kg Semifinal