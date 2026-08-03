Where is Aryana Trevino Martinez? 5 things to know as Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl - latest update

An Amber Alert was issued for Aryana Trevino Martinez, a two-year-old Texas girl who went missing from San Antonio on Sunday. An Amber alert is issued when police confirm a child has been abducted, face an imminent threat of serious harm or death. An Amber Alert was issued for Aryana Trevino Martinez, a missing two-year-old. (Facebook/San Antonio Police Department﻿) The San Antonio Police Department also released a photo of Martinez along with a photo. “Have you seen this two-year old? Her name is Aryana Trevino Martinez and she has been missing from the 4700 Block of Allegheny on the city's Northside. If you have seen her, call 911,” they wrote.

While the search for Martinez continues, here's all you need to know about the missing two-year-old. Who is Aryana Trevino Martinez? 5 things to know Cops were called to the corner of Allegheny and Baywater Drive on the North Side on Sunday around 8pm over reports of a missing child. Martinez is two feet tall. She weighs 25 pounds. Martinez has brown hair and brown eyes. Martinez was seen wearing a black shirt and leopard print pants. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the Amber Alert as videos showed search efforts are ongoing. Also Read | Where is Madeline Avillion? Family pleads for help after woman, 30, goes missing in Northwest DC A San Antonio reporter shared a video and noted “Bloodhound looking for 2 year old Aryana Trevino Martinez black shirt Hispanic leopard print pants. On Northwest Side near Baywater and Allegheny.”

Aryana Trevino Martinez found? What we know so far Amid the Amber Alert for Martinez, some post claimed the missing 2-year-old had been found. To be sure, these come from unverified profiles. “Thank you to everyone who helped and shared. She has been found. All we need is prayers from here on out. Andrea Treviño. If you shared any post please delete them. Thank you all so much,” a person going by Irma Ponce wrote. Another added “EMS has transported a child believed to be the missing 2-year-old after she was found near 4902. Belle Ellen Drive, a short distance from where she disappeared in the 4900 block of Allegheny Drive. From what I am told, first responders were performing CPR before transporting the child to the hospital. The walkway near where the child was found has now been blocked off as Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) process the area. We are working to confirm additional details with authorities and will bring you updates as soon as they become available.”

Screenshot of Irma Ponce's post along with the comment on the child being found. (Facebook/Irma Ponce)