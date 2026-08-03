Where is Aryana Trevino Martinez? 5 things to know as Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl - latest update
An Amber Alert was issued for Aryana Trevino Martinez, a two-year-old who went missing from San Antonio, Texas on Sunday.
An Amber Alert was issued for Aryana Trevino Martinez, a two-year-old Texas girl who went missing from San Antonio on Sunday. An Amber alert is issued when police confirm a child has been abducted, face an imminent threat of serious harm or death.
The San Antonio Police Department also released a photo of Martinez along with a photo.
“Have you seen this two-year old? Her name is Aryana Trevino Martinez and she has been missing from the 4700 Block of Allegheny on the city's Northside. If you have seen her, call 911,” they wrote.
While the search for Martinez continues, here's all you need to know about the missing two-year-old.
Who is Aryana Trevino Martinez? 5 things to know
- Cops were called to the corner of Allegheny and Baywater Drive on the North Side on Sunday around 8pm over reports of a missing child.
- Martinez is two feet tall.
- She weighs 25 pounds.
- Martinez has brown hair and brown eyes.
- Martinez was seen wearing a black shirt and leopard print pants.
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the Amber Alert as videos showed search efforts are ongoing.
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A San Antonio reporter shared a video and noted “Bloodhound looking for 2 year old Aryana Trevino Martinez black shirt Hispanic leopard print pants. On Northwest Side near Baywater and Allegheny.”
Aryana Trevino Martinez found? What we know so far
Amid the Amber Alert for Martinez, some post claimed the missing 2-year-old had been found. To be sure, these come from unverified profiles.
“Thank you to everyone who helped and shared. She has been found. All we need is prayers from here on out. Andrea Treviño. If you shared any post please delete them. Thank you all so much,” a person going by Irma Ponce wrote.
Another added “EMS has transported a child believed to be the missing 2-year-old after she was found near 4902. Belle Ellen Drive, a short distance from where she disappeared in the 4900 block of Allegheny Drive. From what I am told, first responders were performing CPR before transporting the child to the hospital. The walkway near where the child was found has now been blocked off as Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) process the area. We are working to confirm additional details with authorities and will bring you updates as soon as they become available.”
One person also shared a screengrab of the same on the San Antonio Police Department post and asked ‘how true is this’. Notably, there is no confirmation on Martinez being found or the Amber alert being canceled yet. HT.com could not independently verify the contents of or the comments on Irma Ponce's post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More