Terry Dudley GoFundMe: Twin Falls victim was shot twice, suffered internal bleeding: ‘Not out of the dark yet’

A GoFundMe has been launched for Terry and the other victims. North Star Taxi said in an update on Facebook that Terry “had to be life flighted to Boise due to internal bleeding. He was taken into surgery and is still in a stable condition. But not out of the dark yet.”

North Star Taxi has shared an update about Terry Dudley , one of its drivers, who was injured in a shooting at an In-N-Out in Twin Falls , Idaho. The gunman was identified as Chad Williams , 24, who killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said at a press conference Sunday, August 2.

Meanwhile, police have now confirmed that the three people who died did not include the shooter. Including Williams, four people lost their lives.

Terry Dudley GoFundMe The GoFundMe revealed that “Terry was simply charging his Tesla when he was shot twice in the back.”

“There are very few people in this world like Terry,” the fundraiser says. “He is the kind of man who quietly puts others before himself, who works hard, loves deeply, and never hesitates to lend a helping hand. He is tenacious, compassionate, kind hearted, and has a way of making those around him smile, even on their hardest days. As a widower, Terry has dedicated his life to raising his three sons and daughter with love, strength, and unwavering devotion. They are his world.”

It adds, “I have had the privilege of calling Terry my friend and working alongside him at North Star Taxi.Without question, he has been the best employee I have ever had, but his value goes far beyond his work\. He is loyal, dependable, selfless, and the kind of person every community is better for having. The road ahead will be long. Between surgeries, rehabilitation, medical expenses, and the loss of income while he heals, the financial burden on Terry and his family will be immense. The last thing they should have to worry about during this fight is how they are going to make ends meet.”

Also Read | Twin Falls PD issues emotional statement after Idaho In-N-Out shooting, ‘Yesterday challenged our department in ways…’

The fundraiser is seeking help not just for Terry, but for “every victim and every family impacted by this horrific tragedy.”

“While this fundraiser is being organized for Terry, any funds raised beyond his immediate needs will be shared with the other victims and their families to help support their recovery and healing as well,” it explains.

Also Read |Twin Falls, Idaho shooting death toll: Was Chad Williams among 3 killed? Police provide ‘most accurate information’

Williams appeared to be armed with an AR-style rifle. He opened fire at the restaurant around 2 pm and then spilled into the parking lot in what Hicks described as a “very chaotic” scene.

Police confirmed that an off-duty state trooper and a citizen returned gunfire toward Williams, which possibly helped drive him away from the scene and prevent more casualties.