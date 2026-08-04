Who is Courtney Clenney? OnlyFans model reaches plea deal in boyfriend Christian Obumseli's fatal stabbing case
Courtney Clenney, 30, is an OnlyFans creator and social media personality who was arrested in August 2022 and charged with second-degree murder of her partner.
OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has reached a plea agreement in the second-degree murder case over the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, nearly three years after he died in Miami. Her attorneys confirmed the development on Friday but said the terms of the agreement remain confidential until they are presented in court.
According to a joint statement from the Prieto Law Firm and Puglisi Carames Law, the plea agreement will be submitted to a Miami-Dade County judge on August 10.
The deal, however, will only take effect if the court approves it. The defense said it would not comment further until the agreement is placed on the record.
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Who is Courtney Clenney?
Courtney Clenney, 30, is an OnlyFans creator and social media personality who was arrested in August 2022 and charged with second-degree murder that took place on April 3, 2022, which resulted in the death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.
The couple lived together in an Edgewater condominium in Miami. Authorities alleged Clenney fatally stabbed the 27-year-old Obumseli during a domestic dispute. She has remained in custody since her arrest.
At the time charges were announced, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle described the relationship as “extremely tempestuous and combative.”
Prosecutors have argued that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence.
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What happened on April 3, 2022?
According to investigators, officers responded to the couple's apartment after reports of an aggravated battery. They found Obumseli suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. He later died from his injuries.
Clenney has consistently maintained that she acted in self-defense. She told investigators that Obumseli pushed her to the floor during an argument. She said that it was after being tackled by Obumseli that she threw a kitchen knife from several feet away.
A medical examiner later concluded that the knife penetrated approximately three inches into Obumseli's chest.
An “extremely tempestuous and combative” relationship
Her legal team has argued that Clenney was a battered partner and that Obumseli had been abusive during their relationship. Obumseli's family has strongly rejected those claims, maintaining that he was the victim of domestic violence.
The case initially appeared likely to be treated as self-defense, but investigators continued examining the evidence after Obumseli's family publicly questioned that conclusion. The subsequent investigation resulted in Clenney's arrest and murder charge.
Investigators also cited an evidentiary video from February 2022 recorded during a trip to Aspen, Colorado. The footage allegedly shows Clenney shouting at and repeatedly striking Obumseli during a public argument.
However, the exact terms remain unknown until the scheduled August 10 court hearing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More