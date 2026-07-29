Who was Mandy Karolkiewicz? Michigan murder-suicide victim wrote about husband's ‘red flags,' said ‘he destroyed me’

"I kept telling myself, 'I love my kids more than I hate my husband right now.' They have no idea — I faked it 'till we made it. We're in a much better place 4.5 years out, but it's still a fight to stay in a healthy place,” wrote Mandy.

Mandy wrote that she worked to reconcile with her husband only because of their six children – four boys aged 15, 12, 11 and 5 and two girls, both 11. Two of the children were adopted.

"He was divorced and older than me … fast forward ten years and five kids, he was cheating with the intern again — the same age I was when I was the intern," Karolkiewicz wrote. "After about a year of self-loathing, I remember crying and looking at myself in the mirror and realizing how (expletive) it was that I was the one who was living so miserably because of what he did. I finally realized that I had been the only person who has ever showed up for myself my whole entire life."

The username "MandyK1179" shared a glimpse into her life in Grand Haven, Michigan, across various posts written roughly two years ago. In a 2024 thread, Mandy described meeting her husband when she was an intern.

Posts and comments from a Reddit account matching law enforcement details for Mandy suggest that she was unhappy in her marriage. The Sentinel found and independently confirmed the authenticity of the account by matching details about the couple's marriage dates, ages, children, occupations and residence.

The couple, along with their six children, were found dead in a burning house in Michigan . Kristopher, 47, allegedly murdered his wife, 39-year-old Mandy, and their six children, before starting the fire in numerous places throughout the house. He died by suicide.

Michigan woman Mandy Karolkiewicz , who was found dead alongside her husband Kristopher Karolkiewicz and six children in a burning house, had revealed in Reddit posts how unhappy she was in her marriage. She accused her husband of cheating too.

In the subreddit "As One After Infidelity,” Mandy shared red flags in her marriage. The subreddit is a peer support group for reconciliation after cheating.

"We have six kids, so the idea of leaving is insanely terrifying," she wrote in 2024. "He's always had major red flags that I ignored due to my own trauma and anxious attachment. He was raised in a toxic family dynamic that encouraged lying about everything.”

"… After the most recent incident of catching him being sneaky, I insisted he go back to (independent counseling) and we attempt (marriage counseling) for the first time. It’s all so confusing, because our day-to-day lives and dynamics are truly good, until every so often now when he pulls sneaky (expletive),” she added.

Also Read | Who were Mandy and Kris Karolkiewicz? Michigan couple ID'd after being found dead with their 6 kids inside burning home

Mandy also opened up about the time she shoved her husband after learning of his "emotional" affair. She commented in 2024 on Reddit, "He towers over me and destroyed me mentally. It felt like I was being assaulted and needed to fight back. I think it's a fight or flight thing."

She wrote that counseling often left her husband more frustrated.

She wrote, "He was having trouble sleeping and was so angry and mad at himself because the counselor asked him if he heard me. It seems like such a big reaction to that pretty normal question from a marriage counselor. He is so sensitive to correction that I’m feeling so discouraged that we’ll ever be able to make progress."

Who was Mandy Karolkiewicz? Mandy was a substitute teacher in the Grand Haven Area Public Schools, She was recognized by the district for her impact on students.

“This year, our staff have been able to submit shoutouts for what we call Gold Standard Moments — recognizing the impact they see in their fellow Buccaneer colleagues across the district,” the district wrote on Facebook in January. “One of those moments shines a spotlight on Amanda ‘Mandy’ Karolkiewicz, a Premier Substitute Teacher at Peach Plains.”

“Mandy goes above and beyond for students, especially when they’re having a hard day, responding with empathy, patience, and care. She pours her heart into her work, is always willing to help wherever needed, and helps make Peach Plains a better place to learn and work,” the submission read.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools said it would be providing grief support resources for the community.

“Regardless of the details that may emerge, this is a devastating incident and a tragic loss for our community,” Superintendent Kristen Perkowski said in a letter to the district on Friday. “Our hearts are with all those impacted, and we know many throughout our community may be grieving and struggling to process this news.”

The cause of death has not been revealed for the eight people. The case is believed to be a murder-suicide.