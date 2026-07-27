Michigan family deaths motive: Chilling details revealed after 8 found dead in burning home; sister speaks out
A potential motive has been revealed after Mandy Karolkiewicz, Kris Karolkiewicz, and their six children were found dead in a burning house in Michigan.
A potential motive has been revealed in the deaths of eight people in a house in Michigan. Mandy Karolkiewicz, 39, Kris Karolkiewicz, 47, and their six children, were found dead in a burning house in Michigan.
The family was found dead inside their Grand Haven Township home on Friday, their relatives said. The house was engulfed in flames.
What we know about the motive
Authorities are now investigating the deaths as a potential murder-suicide, the Independent reported. Some of the family members had gunshot wounds, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Captain Jake Sparks said. Authorities put out the flame and then found the family.
Investigators are working to determine the causes of death of those who died. Authorities did not reveal how many of them had suffered gunshot wounds.
Mandy’s stepfather, Steve Lawwill, told The Detroit News that he and his wife are waiting for autopsy results.
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“We don’t have a cause of death at this point. We’re looking into that,” Sparks said, per People. “We believe everybody that was involved in the situation is in the residence … It’s a complicated scene, a complex scene.”
He also said that the fire was “suspicious,” adding that police are investigating whether it was “intentionally set.”
Mandy’s sister, Molly Cessna, urged people in a Facebook post not to believe the “theories” about the deaths being published by news outlets. “The media can be awful. It’s ruthless. It was the root of so much hurt after losing our brother 6 years ago, and it’s rearing its ugly head of clout and views again now- x1,000. It’s all just feels so yucky again, but even worse,” Molly wrote.
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She added, “Speculation is toxic, and anyone commenting theories about what might have happened is so painful- especially regarding the babies. Keep the babies names out of this. Oh, our babies. Please don’t take any theories you read in these articles as truth. Please scroll past the random stories when they pop up. Please don’t feed the theories, don’t share the theories, don’t give them views. We know what happened, and you will too. Anyone with a shred of integrity, love or respect for my sisters family won’t share those details until the investigation allows.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More